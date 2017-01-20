The Chargers clamp down defensively on the Falcons, winning the rematch 50-33.

This time, the fifth-ranked Kentridge High School girls basketball team was determined to stand its ground.

This time, the Chargers didn’t budge. They didn’t back down. They weren’t bullied.

Led by sophomore post player JaQuaya Miller’s 14 points and seven rebounds, Kentridge was the aggressor in every phase of the game and delivered a 50-33 knockout to second-ranked Kentlake on Friday night in a key North Puget Sound League Cascade Division game.

“I think our reputation was on the line for this game, and not who was the better team, but who could fight harder,” Miller said of beating the Falcons, who play a physical brand of basketball. “Against them, we know we’re going to get frustrated, but then we get happy because we know it’s making us better as players. We just played more as a team this time.

“We knew what was coming, so we prepared in practice since we played them. We just tried to get better and better since that game.”

Junior guard Morgan Gary added 10 points as the Chargers (17-1, 11-1 NPSL) moved into a tie for the division lead with the Falcons (16-2, 11-1) on senior night. It all started on the defensive end, with Kentridge forcing seven of the Falcons’ 20 turnovers in the first quarter.

“They hustled a little more [in the first meeting], but we really wanted it this time,” said Gary, who provided a spark off the bench. “We worked hard in practice since then and it showed on the court tonight. We’ve been talking about playoffs and getting to state.”

The Chargers raced to an 8-3 lead in the opening 3 minutes, 40 seconds and stretched their lead to 28 points midway through the third quarter. The Falcons went scoreless for 7:50 and KR jumped on top 40-12.

Kentlake won the first meeting of the two teams 52-45 on Dec. 16, taking the game on its home floor. Now, with two games left in the regular season, the two teams are likely to share the division title. Kentridge is on an 11-game winning streak.

“This was big on our list as a team,” Gary said. “We came out harder tonight and played like we wanted it more.”

In the first meeting, the Falcons’ Gabby Bruno, a 5-foot-10 guard, scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and made a big go-ahead three-pointer. This time, KR limited Bruno to three points and didn’t allow her to score until she hit two free throws with 1:02 left in the third quarter.

“I think last time they just got on us early,” Kentridge coach Bob Sandall said. “They are so physical and such a big, strong, experienced team. They just took it to us then. Our kids decided we were going to turn the tide.

“[Bruno] lit us up the first time. She was really good against us. This time we were a little more cognizant of having to stick close to her and make sure everything she did was challenged. That’s a team defensive thing.”

The Falcons had won six games in a row since dropping a 53-29 nonleague decision to top-ranked and unbeaten Central Valley of Spokane on Dec. 29.

Aniston Denckla scored eight points to lead the Falcons, who only had 12 points with until 2:36 was left in the third quarter.