KENT — The Kentlake and Seattle Prep girls basketball teams both have aspirations of making deep playoff runs this postseason.

So both squads, which are each in the top seven in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association RPI rankings in their respective classifications, were happy to square off in a nonconference test Monday.

Kentlake, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A in The Seattle Times’ latest rankings, came out on top, defeating Seattle Prep 49-29 at the King Showcase at the ShoWare Center

“Prep is a pretty good basketball team,” Kentlake coach GC Hillburn said of the Panthers, who are the seventh-ranked 3A team in The Times’ rankings. “We’re very thankful to get a game with a good team because that’s really how we’re going to get better, whether it’s 3A, 4A, whatever. … We’re going to be better because we played this game.”

The game was a defensive battle for the first three quarters, with Kentlake (15-1) holding Seattle Prep to just two points in the third period for a 27-16 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Falcons almost doubled their score in the final period, as Kentlake netted 22 points and quickly pulled away from the Panthers.

Aniston Denckla led a balanced Kentlake attack with 18 points and five rebounds. Her younger sister, freshman Kiernan Denckla, netted 10 points and Emma Jackson added 10 rebounds and five points for the Falcons.

“Aniston just does stuff that helps teams win basketball games,” Hillburn said. “Just like Emma Jackson who had about seven boards in the first half does stuff that helps win basketball games. … Aniston got a little bit of shine today but in reality she’s a great example of how we’re a team-first program. I have a bunch of kids that just do a bunch of stuff that helps us win games. To say it’s about one kid with us just isn’t the case.”

Seattle Prep (11-3) was playing without three players who were out with the flu, including sophomore Bea Franklin who averages nine points and 5.4 rebounds a game. Helen Sauvage led the Panthers with eight points and San Jose State commit Chinwe Ezeonu, the lone senior on the Seattle Prep squad, added 15 rebounds and four points.

“We knew (Ezeonu) was going to be a huge problem for us on the boards,” Hillburn said. “We did OK. We didn’t do a great job. … I think our identity is that of a team basketball team. We’ve got to have everybody on the floor doing their jobs.”

Kentlake held a Panthers team averaging 57 points a game to a season-low 29.

Seattle Prep coach Michelle Hall said, “Without a doubt, it’s a different game if we have a healthy team.”

“I’m very proud of them,” Hall said of her squad. “Kentlake is a well-coached team. They executed. For our young freshmen that stepped up and played and gave their best, it’s a proud moment. We’re not going to lose any ground, as far as Metro, playing this game, but the experience will serve us well.”

Sunset 52, Auburn Riverside 50

Two free throws by Rosie Pflug with 0.7 seconds remaining gave the Portland, Ore., school the victory. Pflug finished with 23 points. Faith Turner led the Ravens (12-4) with 19 points.