The Lancers fans traveled well to see their team eliminate Kentridge.

PUYALLUP — The appreciation for the undersized Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team is starting to bubble over beyond the Burien campus.

In house, the team is a hit and that’s obvious. Seven busloads of fired-up Lancers fans showed their appreciation and celebrated every point.

Senior Emilio Mancol supplied 20 points and three steals as Kennedy Catholic didn’t disappoint its traveling faithful — which made up 75 percent of the crowd — as it downed Kentridge 55-49 in Class 4A loser-out regional playoff at Rogers High School.

Lancers coach Don Hoffman waved his arms and shouted his approval after his lunch-pail squad, without a player taller than 6 feet 4, dispatched Kentridge (17-9) for the third time in four meetings this season.

“That shows the spirt of our school and how they’ve got our back the whole season,” said Mancol, the sharpshooting 5-9 guard. “For us, it’s just the grit and the mentality. We come into the game always feeling like we are underrated.

“We just try to get it every game. The last three years we’ve played undersized. We’re kind of used to it, so we just play hard and have big hearts.”

Kennedy Catholic (19-7) stays alive to meet Glacier Peak (19-4) in a 10:30 a.m. first-round state contest on Wednesday in the Tacoma Dome. JFK hopes for a bigger, louder encore in 2017 after reaching the Class 3A state semifinals and losing to O’Dea and settling for fifth place.

The Lancers played like a team with something to prove every outing. After nursing a 43-40 lead with 4:22 to go, they finished with enough resolve and hit 5 of 5 free throws in the final 29.7 seconds to seal the win.

“These kids play confident,” said Hoffman, who is enjoying his program’s sixth state berth with a team of shooters and ballhandlers who can break teams down off the dribble. “Losing in the semis hurt, and they’re feeding off that a little bit. We’ve got a lot of seniors and they’re hungry.”

JFK won twice in the regular season over KR, 55-43 on Jan. 5 and 65-54 on Jan. 13, then lost 75-72 on Feb. 9 in West Central/Southwest district opener.

Guards AJ Chappell and Markel Banks kept KR in the game with seven points apiece before halftime. Chappell finished with 20 points and Banks 13 points, six rebounds and two assists. But Banks also was hounded into six turnovers by the scrappy Lancers’ defense.

Keannu Royster and Matthew Sasonoff scored 11 points each for JFK.

Riverside advances

Faith Turner, the Ravens’ 6-foot-3 center, couldn’t be matched inside as she finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds as Auburn Riverside (21-6) eliminated Kamiak (17-9) in a Class 4A regional game, 51-41.

The Ravens face the loser of Saturday’s Sunnyside vs. Central Valley (Spokane) game at 7:15 p.m. in the first round of state on Wednesday in the Tacoma Dome.

The Knights, who have only one state win in school history, led 40-39 on Kate Huguenin’s rebound basket with 5:24 left in the game, but Riverside finished on a 12-1 run.

Huguenin led Kamiak with 14 points and Sarah Payne finished with 11.

Mckenzi Williams put up 16 points as the Ravens won their first state or regional game since 2010.