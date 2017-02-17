De la Cruz improved to 34-0 with 30 pins this season.
TACOMA – For Kamiak junior Ally de la Cruz, the state wrestling experience is all about being in control — of her emotions.
The spotlight and bright lights previously threw de la Cruz into a tailspin, and she wrestled overwhelmed and nervous.
But De la Cruz looked comfortable Friday in her surroundings with two years of state experience. She ripped through a couple of opponents with pins to reach the state semifinals in the first day of the two-day Mat Classic XXIX.
“The experience (at state) plays in a lot,” said de la Cruz, who improved to 34-0 with 30 pins this season. “My freshman year, I choked. In the semifinals that year I got knocked out, and it was not my best wrestling. My nerves got the best of me, the lights, everything.
“My first match last year was the same way. I was super slow when I was wrestling, because I was too dazed. It’s a confidence thing.”
De la Cruz, a junior who was second at 145 last season and third at 140 in 2015, made quick work of Stephanie Cuevas of Union of Vancouver in 1 minute, 42 seconds in the quarterfinals after pinning Puyallup freshman Myah Mullins in 2:45.
The Knights’ top girls wrestler, who prepared by going against boys, took two giant steps and now has two more to become Kamiak’s first wrestler — boy or girl — to win a state title.
“I feel pretty prepared,” de la Cruz said. “I’m hoping to take it all. I’ve been third and second. There’s only one more place that I want.”
Kamiak girls coach John Baldwin gave de la Cruz a big, proud hug after her quarterfinal win.
“I’ve been there (as a coach) every step of the way for Ally,” said Baldwin. “For a while, she was the only female wrestler (at Kamiak).”
In the girls team race, Federal Way narrowly trailed Yelm 50-48 heading into Saturday.
The Eagles, ranked No. 1 by WashingtonWrestlingReport.net, got a big swing of momentum when 235-pounder Mariah Stewart broke ahead from a tight match for a 6-4 lead against Natasha Fruh from North Beach with 1:40 left in the match. Then shortly thereafter, Stewart, a junior, notched a pin in 4:42.
“It was a tough match,” said Stewart, who also scored a pin in her first-round match and is 30-5 this season. “It’s just a moment. It’s just a tournament. You can’t think any bigger of it. It’s step by step, match by match.”
The Eagles also have senior Tally Thomas (170) in the semifinals. Thomas (29-1) scored falls over Yelm’s Jasmine Welch (3:47) and Mabton’s Reyna Huecias (1:44).
Notes
• Jefferson senior Jasmine Pleasants, who is trying to cap her career with a state title after winning one as a freshman, got through to the semifinals after squeaking past Krista Warren of Union 3-2 in the 140 quarterfinals. Pleasants is now 20-0 this season and 98-6 for her career. Her sister, Raisa, dropped her 105-pound quarterfinal.
• Mount Baker’s 135-pounder Emma Bruntil, an Olympic hopeful, won both her matches by fall to reach the semifinals. Bruntil won a state title at 130 last season for Nooksack Valley.
