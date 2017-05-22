Alvin Kwak will face stiff competition at this year’s Class 4A tournament, which gets underway Tuesday at Liberty Lake Golf Course in Spokane.

A young Alvin Kwak figured, “Why not?”

After moving to the United States from Korea when he was 8 years old, the future Kamiak star found a golf club and, along with his father, decided to start swinging.

“I was 8 and I had nothing else to do,” Kwak said. “So I just picked up a club.”

State golf When: Tuesday and Wednesday Where: 4A boys — Liberty Lake G.C. (Spokane); 3A boys — Columbia Point G.C. (Richland); 2A boys — The Creek at Qualchan G.C. (Spokane); 1A boys — Sun Willows G.C. (Pasco); 1B/2B boys — Horn Rapids G.C. (Richland); 4A girls — Meadowwood G.C. (Spokane); 3A girls — Canyon Lakes G.C. (Kennewick); 2A girls — Indian Canyon G.C. (Spokane); 1B/2B/1A girls — Horn Rapids G.C. (Richland). Follow along: #wastategolf; wiaa.com Golfers to watch: 4A boys — Carl Underwood (Richland), Joe Highsmith (Bellarmine Prep), RJ Manke (Bellarmine Prep); 3A boys — Spencer Tibbits (Fort Vancouver), Gabe Spach (Roosevelt); 2A boys — Luke Hall (Liberty of Issaquah), Connor Atkinson (Burlington-Edison), Chase McIntosh (Liberty of Issaquah); 1A boys — Nick Baker (Cle Elum-Roslyn), Ryan Maine (Freeman), Caleb Belton (Zillah), John Hayes (Bear Creek); 1B/2B boys — Palmer Guhlke (Davenport), Blake Kukula (Ilwaco); 4A girls — Cassie Kim (Davis), Clair Hill (Bellarmine Prep); 3A girls — Brittany Kwon (Central Kitsap), Abby Euyang (Lakeside); 2A girls — Morgan Baum (East Valley), Kenedee Peters (Ephrata); 1B/2B/1A girls — Kaysa Panke (Davenport), Kolby Heggenes (South Whidbey), Deana Caruso (Pomeroy). Last: A season ago, the 2016 Class 4A tournament went down to the wire with a playoff featuring four players tied at 145: Carl Underwood (Richland), Sean Kato (Redmond) and Bellarmine Prep teammates RJ Manke and Joe Highsmith. Underwood, now a senior, returns to defend his title along with Highsmith and Manke. Behind the group at the top there were three players tied for fifth place and four tied for ninth. David Krueger

It didn’t take long before Kwak was also picking up trophies. Five years later, Kwak won the 13-year-old division of the U.S. Kids Golf Teen World Championships in Pinehurst, N.C.

The sophomore golfer is preparing for his second Class 4A state golf tournament. Kwak, who finished tied for ninth place a season ago, is using his experience from last spring to try to move up the leaderboard.

“I’m feeling really confident going into this tournament,” Kwak said. “It was a great experience last year. I was there with some great players. I learned a lot and am excited to get back this year.”

Kwak admitted to being a little anxious at state last season. A coach pointed out that his nerves were affecting his putting early on.

But the then-freshman quickly rebounded to finish with a two-day score of 150 — just five strokes behind champion Carl Underwood — to help lead his Kamiak team to a ninth-place finish in the team standings.

“No one works harder on all aspects of his game than Alvin,” Vic Alinen, the Kamiak boys golf coach, said. “He realizes what needs work after a tournament or match and he immediately goes into action. His desire to be the best drives him to excellence. I’ve watched Alvin’s mental toughness, which does not have a ceiling.

“He never settles for mediocre.”

During his sophomore campaign, Kwak continued where he left off. He won the prestigious Tom Dolan Invitational at Everett Golf and Country Club, last week’s Class 4A Northwest District championship title and placed third at the Egbers tourney, which features many golfers who will also be participating in this week’s state championships.

Kwak, whose older sister Renee starred at Kamiak and plays golf at William College in Massachusetts, also participates in Washington Junior Golf Association tournaments across the country.

He believes his driving and irons are the strongest weapons in his arsenal.

“I find a lot of fairways and the green. The days I putt well I score well. The days I don’t, I … ” Kwak said before trailing off.

Kwak will face stiff competition at this year’s Class 4A tournament, which gets underway at 7 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Liberty Lake Golf Course in Spokane. Several top finishers from last year return, including Underwood (Richland), Sean Yi from Thomas Jefferson and Bellarmine Prep teammates RJ Manke and Joe Highsmith.

The Kamiak sophomore has the second-earliest tee time, starting with Ben Gruher (Union) and Gonzaga Prep’s Nathan Plaster at 7:09 a.m. Tuesday.

“I accomplished my goal last year of getting in the top 10 and having a good start to my career. This year I would like to get top five,” said Kwak, whose Knights team is hoping for a top-three finish. “And then get better every year.”

Alinen believes Kwak has the potential to be one of the all-time greats at Kamiak.

“Kamiak has had a lot of excellent golfers that have won the state title and gone on to play D-I college golf,” Alinen said. “And Alvin is just as good as any that have come through KHS.”