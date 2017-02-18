The Jackson junior defended his state title in the 200 individual medley and 100 breastroke en route to earning swimmer of the meet honors.

FEDERAL WAY — It wasn’t hard to see who was cooking at the Class 4A state swimming and diving meet Saturday morning.

Jackson junior Jonathan Cook set two Class 4A state meet records and was named the WISCA Swimmer of the Meet for the second consecutive year as the junior helped the Timberwolves to a fourth-place team finish.

“He’s gifted. That kind of goes without saying,” Jackson coach Drew Whorley said. “… At this point, it’s psychological. It’s confidence; it’s training with confidence; it’s your attitude; it’s your belief in yourself.”

Cook defended his state titles in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke, swimming both in automatic All-American times and setting meet records along the way.

Cook finished the 200 IM in 1 minute, 48.36 seconds — four seconds ahead of Hazen star freshman Ethan Dang. The previous record, of 1:49.30 set by Andy Lloyd of Mercer Island in 1988, was the second-oldest meet record standing.

Cook followed that up with a 53.91 in the 100 breaststroke (breaking the previous record of 54.49 in 2009 by Snohomish’s Garren Riechel), again besting Dang.

The two have a rivalry that dates back awhile.

“My philosophy is that if he didn’t exist, I wouldn’t be as hungry,” Cook said. “… I remember a meet around this time, must have been six years ago now. I was 10 and I was really happy because I was two weeks away from being 11. So at this meet I was the oldest 10 year old there. I was ready to destroy everyone. And Ethan, here, is nine. And he’d been nine for maybe a month. So the age difference for us is just under two years. That didn’t stop him from coming in and beating me.”

Cook also swam in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays for Jackson, which finished fifth in both races to help bolster Jackson’s point total (192).

No one could overtake Camas, which took the lead after the second event of the day and cruised to the team title with 302 points. According to the state meet program, it’s the first time in the 51 years — since the WIAA took over the state meet in 1966 — that the championship trophy has gone to a school south of Tacoma.

“It’s something all of us worked for, for this trophy,” Camas coach Mike Bemis said. “And to bring it down south, somewhere where it’s never been before, is really a great thrill. … This is for all the kids down south that have swam before, will in the future or in the present.”

Papermakers junior Mark Kim defended his state titles in the 200 and 500 freestyles, finishing with times of 1:40.76 and 4:35.15, respectively. He also swam the anchor leg on the Papermakers’ 200 freestyle relay (1:26.82) that came from behind to edge Curtis (1:27.08) for the title.

Senior Tom Utas added an individual victory for Camas in the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.07 and also swam in a pair of relays for the Papermakers.

Skyline (206 points) finished second, led by senior Jacob Leahy who finished first in the 100 freestyle (46.24) and second in the 100 backstroke behind Issaquah junior Kyle Millis.

Issaquah, which won the 200 medley relay by 13 hundredths of a second in the first event of the day, finished third with 197 points, followed by Jackson and Curtis (180).

Notes

• South Kitsap diver Jason Gleason topped a pair of former state champions to win the diving competition with a score of 474.20. The senior posted the eighth-highest score in the Class 4A event. Auburn Riverside freshman Andrew Adam finished second with a score of 426.25, defending 3A champion Connor May of Glacier Peak placed third (407.85) and Wenatchee’s Eathyn Geren was fourth with a score of 393.30. Defending 4A champion Jeffrey Goong from Bothell placed fifth (384.60).

• Hanford sophomore Skyler Younkin won the 100 butterfly with a time of 51.83.