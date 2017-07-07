Arias received 20 different offers, Utah being a strong contender in his recruitment.

Jackson receiver Daniel Arias committed to Colorado on Monday. He made the announcement via his Twitter account.

The three-star recruit is regarded by Scout.com as the second-best receiver in the state for the Class of 2018 behind East Valley’s Rodrick Fisher. Arias, who’s 6-foot-4 and 190-pounds, caught 49 passes for 1,030 yards with 12 touchdowns as a junior.

Jackson was 6-4 overall last year. The Timberwolves open the 2017 season at Edmonds-Woodway on Sept. 1.

According to CUSportsNation.com, “Colorado has been looking for a tall wide receiver for the 2018 class that specializes in vertical routes on the outside. Arias runs very smooth routes, is a long strider, and is a very natural pass catcher.”