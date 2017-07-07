Arias received 20 different offers, Utah being a strong contender in his recruitment.

Jayda Evans
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Jackson receiver Daniel Arias committed to Colorado on Monday. He made the announcement via his Twitter account.

The three-star recruit is regarded by Scout.com as the second-best receiver in the state for the Class of 2018 behind East Valley’s Rodrick Fisher. Arias, who’s 6-foot-4 and 190-pounds, caught 49 passes for 1,030 yards with 12 touchdowns as a junior.

Jackson was 6-4 overall last year. The Timberwolves open the 2017 season at Edmonds-Woodway on Sept. 1.

According to CUSportsNation.com, “Colorado has been looking for a tall wide receiver for the 2018 class that specializes in vertical routes on the outside. Arias runs very smooth routes, is a long strider, and is a very natural pass catcher.”

