The nation's basketball expects have aligned behind the Raiders. The computers? Not so much.

In these divided times, there seems to be one thing we can all agree on: Nathan Hale is the No. 1 basketball team in the nation.

Seven national high school basketball polls have rated the Raiders (21-0), who play Garfield for the Metro League title on Friday, as the top team in the nation.

The last hold out was prepnation.com, which finally ranked Hale No. 1 this week. Prepnation had Chino Hills (Calif.) as No. 1, but the Huskies saw their 60-game winning streak come to end against Oak Hill on Saturday. Nathan Hale beat Oak Hill last month.

Let’s look at the other polls:

There’s the ballislife.com Fab 50.

There’s the bluestarmedia.com Elite 25 poll.

There’s the FloHoops.com Top 25.

There’s the HS Hoops Elite Top 25.

There’s the USA Today Super 25.

There’s Maxpreps.com Top 25.

The only polls not quite as enamored with Nathan Hale are the computer ones.

The Maxpreps.com computer rankings have the Raiders ranked ninth.

The USA Today computer has Hale as fourth.

The Maxpreps computer still has Chino Hills ranked No. 1. The USA Today computer has Sierra Canyon ranked No. 1. Nathan Hale beat Sierra Canyon in the championship game of the Les Schwab Invitational in December.