It's a busy day for high-school athletes signing letters of intent. It's especially busy for basketball and baseball players.
It’s National Letter of Intent Signing Day. This period is for high school athletes in most sports except football, which is February. This period is mostly known for basketball signees.
Here’s what we know so far. Know of another player who is signing today? Email us at preps@seattletimes.com.
Baseball
Mason De La Cruz, Thomas Jefferson – Washington State University
Kolby Force, Rogers – Concordia University
Jesse Franklin, Seattle Prep – University of Michigan
Nick Hull, Edmonds-Woodway – Grand Canyon University
Kyler McMahan, Lynnwood – Oregon State
Collin Montez, Archbishop Murphy – Washington State University
Michael Newstrom, Puyallup – Washington State University
Connor O’Brien, Archbishop Murphy – Seattle University
Ben Smith, Skyline – Bucknell
Michael Spellacy, Puyallup – Gonzaga University
Jacob Terao, Seattle Prep – University of Portland
Boys basketball
Daejon Davis, Garfield – University of Washington
Corey Kispert, King’s – Gonzaga University
Aaron Nettles, Seattle Prep – Seattle University
Jaylen Nowell, Garfield – University of Washington
Michael Porter, Nathan Hale – University of Washington
Nate Pryor, West Seattle – Seattle University
Collin Welp, Seattle Prep – University of California-Irvine
Boys golf
RJ Manke, Bellarmine Prep – Pepperdine University
Boys soccer
Caleb McAuslan, Archbishop Murphy – Cornell University
Girls basketball
Kaprice Boston, Lynnwood – Northern Arizona University
Taya Corosdale, Bothell – Oregon State
Chinwe Ezeonu, Seattle Prep – San Jose State University
Josie Matz, Wilson – University of Portland
Missy Peterson, Edmonds-Woodway – Long Beach State
Kelsey Rogers, Lynnwood – Western Washington University
Jessi Westering, Rogers – Pepperdine University
Girls swim and dive
Cameron Smith, Seattle Prep – Arizona State University
Girls track and field
Malaina Thacker, Rogers – University of Idaho
Rowing
Chase Barrows, Archbishop Murphy – University of Washington
Softball
Morgan Allen, Monroe – University of Washington
Alycia Bannan, Orting – Central Washington University
Maddy Besaw, Puyallup – Stony Brook University
Tayler Dawes, Rogers – Seattle University
Emma Helm, Meadowdale – University of Washington
Natalie Joyner, Puyallup – Northern Colorado University
Maddie Morgan, Lynnwood – Alabama
Volleyball
Jaime Cymbaluk, Archbishop Murphy – Point Loma Nazarene University
Casey Davenport, Auburn Mountainview – University of Alaska-Anchorage
Sam Hayward, Archbishop Murphy – University of Nevada
Casey Kispert, King’s – Seattle Pacific University
Kiley Lewis, Auburn Mountainview – Boise State University
Mallorie Post, Todd Beamer – Colorado State University-Pueblo
Natalie Robinson, Mercer Island — Washington
