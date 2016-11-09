It's a busy day for high-school athletes signing letters of intent. It's especially busy for basketball and baseball players.

It’s National Letter of Intent Signing Day. This period is for high school athletes in most sports except football, which is February. This period is mostly known for basketball signees.

Here’s what we know so far. Know of another player who is signing today? Email us at preps@seattletimes.com.

Baseball

Mason De La Cruz, Thomas Jefferson – Washington State University

Kolby Force, Rogers – Concordia University

Jesse Franklin, Seattle Prep – University of Michigan

Nick Hull, Edmonds-Woodway – Grand Canyon University

Kyler McMahan, Lynnwood – Oregon State

Collin Montez, Archbishop Murphy – Washington State University

Michael Newstrom, Puyallup – Washington State University

Connor O’Brien, Archbishop Murphy – Seattle University

Ben Smith, Skyline – Bucknell

Michael Spellacy, Puyallup – Gonzaga University

Jacob Terao, Seattle Prep – University of Portland

Boys basketball

Daejon Davis, Garfield – University of Washington

Corey Kispert, King’s – Gonzaga University

Aaron Nettles, Seattle Prep – Seattle University

Jaylen Nowell, Garfield – University of Washington

Michael Porter, Nathan Hale – University of Washington

Nate Pryor, West Seattle – Seattle University

Collin Welp, Seattle Prep – University of California-Irvine

Boys golf

RJ Manke, Bellarmine Prep – Pepperdine University

Boys soccer

Caleb McAuslan, Archbishop Murphy – Cornell University

Girls basketball

Kaprice Boston, Lynnwood – Northern Arizona University

Taya Corosdale, Bothell – Oregon State

Chinwe Ezeonu, Seattle Prep – San Jose State University

Josie Matz, Wilson – University of Portland

Missy Peterson, Edmonds-Woodway – Long Beach State

Kelsey Rogers, Lynnwood – Western Washington University

Jessi Westering, Rogers – Pepperdine University

Girls swim and dive

Cameron Smith, Seattle Prep – Arizona State University

Girls track and field

Malaina Thacker, Rogers – University of Idaho

Rowing

Chase Barrows, Archbishop Murphy – University of Washington

Softball

Morgan Allen, Monroe – University of Washington

Alycia Bannan, Orting – Central Washington University

Maddy Besaw, Puyallup – Stony Brook University

Tayler Dawes, Rogers – Seattle University

Emma Helm, Meadowdale – University of Washington

Natalie Joyner, Puyallup – Northern Colorado University

Maddie Morgan, Lynnwood – Alabama

Volleyball

Jaime Cymbaluk, Archbishop Murphy – Point Loma Nazarene University

Casey Davenport, Auburn Mountainview – University of Alaska-Anchorage

Sam Hayward, Archbishop Murphy – University of Nevada

Casey Kispert, King’s – Seattle Pacific University

Kiley Lewis, Auburn Mountainview – Boise State University

Mallorie Post, Todd Beamer – Colorado State University-Pueblo

Natalie Robinson, Mercer Island — Washington