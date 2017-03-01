Rainier Beach jumped all over Garfield and cruised to a 69-38 opening-round win. The Vikings will face Metro League rival Garfield in the quarterfinals Thursday.

TACOMA — If it were a scheduled 15-round boxing match, this one would have been over by TKO early in the first round.

Rainier Beach, the defending Class 3A state champions with eight state crowns overall, looked like a team capable of another title run.

Steals, blocks and dunks were the icing on the cake for the Vikings, who stuffed themselves full of turnovers.

Senior N’keil Nelson rang up 20 points and Kevin Porter Jr. added 15 as fourth-ranked Rainier Beach looked invincible in the first half in blasting Bellevue 69-38 in a Class 3A first-round, loser-out state tournament game on Wednesday at the Tacoma Dome.

The Vikings landed haymakers early and often, thanks to a bevy of steals and landslide of turnovers (17) from the Wolverines, who struggled with the tight defensive pressure.

“Fast breaks, we got our offense through our defense,” said Nelson, who had two of team’s 12 steals. “We can see when somebody doesn’t want to play against us. Once we see that, it’s like a dog when he can smell somebody that doesn’t like being around him. It’s attack.”

The frustration mounted quickly for Bellevue (20-8) as it trailed 47-16 by halftime. Referees hit the Wolverines with a pair of technical fouls during a span of 1:28 in the second quarter. The technicals led to a six-point possession followed by a five-point possession for the Vikings.

Beach has handled Bellevue in all three meetings at state in the last four seasons.

“I’m just glad to be back,” said Nelson. “I came here my freshman and sophomore years and won it my junior year. We like tough competition [in Metro]. That’s how you get to a state title. You’ve got to play the best teams in the state.”

Rainier Beach (21-8) squares off with Metro League rival Garfield (21-5), the second-seeded Class 3A team in the RPI rankings, in Thursday’s state quarterfinals at 9 p.m. It will be the fourth meeting of the season between the two schools.

Garfield beat Beach two of three meetings this season, but the Vikings won the most recent showdown 66-57 in the Class 3A Sea-King District quarterfinals on Feb. 14.

“We feel good, but we know it’s going to be a hard-fought game,” said Rainier Beach coach Mike Bethea, in his 25th season leading the Vikings.