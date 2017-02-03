The Royals, who started the season 4-4, wrapped up the Wesco 3A championship with a 61-36 win over Everett.

EVERETT — It was not a forgone conclusion earlier this season.

It took a lurching start for once-role players to shed those labels and emerge as leaders on the Lynnwood High School girls basketball team, last season’s third-place finisher at the Class 3A state tournament.

The encore is finally coming along in harmony and the Royals (15-4, 11-0 Wesco) were able to put a nice, neat bow on a regular-season title in Wesco 3A.

Seniors Kelsey Rogers (13 points) and Kaprice Boston (12) and junior Rachel Walsh (12) powered Lynnwood past Everett 61-36 to clinch the school’s sixth consecutive regular-season title Friday night at Everett High School.

“I’m not going to lie, this was very hard,” said Boston, one of the new leaders along with Rogers. “This means the world to me. I love this team so much. It was so much different from last year when we lost one game and we started with losing our first three games (actually two).

“I wouldn’t change it, because we learned a lot and we learned what we had to adjust to be where we are right now.”

The Royals got off to a 4-4 start this season and it looked like another conference title could be in doubt, considering the program lost such cornerstone players as Mikayla Pivec and Jordyn Edwards and coach Everett Edwards.

“Mikayla was the top rebounder in the state and that’s something we struggle with is rebounding,” said Boston of the team’s first year under coach Brent Hudson. “That part was really tough. And, then also shooting. Those two (Pivec and Edwards) were the majority of our offense last year. So having to share the ball and adjust to everything this year was really hard to do.”

The Royals, with just senior night against Arlington on Monday, clinched the Wesco 3A regular-season crown over Snohomish and Shorewood as both came into Friday two games back and tied for second place.

“Those first game when we went 4-4, there was a lot of learning that had to happen,” Hudson said. “A lot of it was me, learning our crew and them learning me. There was a lot of stuff that we pulled over from the past, but there were a lot of differences defensively.

“We were still in the process of getting their identity and each girl kind of learning what that meant. Last year, we had two outstanding players and it was they all kind of started to recognize it could be any one of them any night. That’s kind of what we’ve seen.”

Everett (4-16, 3-9) entered with 15 losses in its last 18 games, but put up a good fight and trailed just 28-20 at halftime before wearing down. The Gulls had won two of their last four games and played with passion despite 18 turnovers. Kate Pohland, a 6-foot junior, led the Seagulls with 19 points.

The Royals open Class 4A Northwest District action next Friday at home.

“At first, there was almost pressing early in the season,” Hudson said. “Sometimes they were trying too hard. A lot of these girls have been role players and they might have gotten minutes, but they definitely didn’t have that pressure on their shoulders.”