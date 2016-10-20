The Falcons put themselves in the driver’s seat for the KingCo 4A title by knocking off Spartans.

BOTHELL — There was a shared thought on the Woodinville sideline: “What are you doing?”

It turned out Falcons senior Mack Minnehan was setting up his team’s most dramatic win of the season. No. 6 Woodinville needed three overtimes, but it finally defeated No. 4 Skyline 42-35 at Pop Keeney on Thursday.

Woodinville (8-0, 7-0 league) sits alone at the top of KingCo 4A standings with one league game remaining.

“Honestly, I had no idea what was going on,” Minnehan said.

Here’s what went on. Woodinville fought back from a 13-7 deficit at halftime to tie the score at 21 points each with 1:15 left in the fourth quarter.

Under high-school overtime rules, each team gets an offensive possession starting on the 25 yard line.

Skyline was up 35-28 after its second offensive possession. Minnehan, who didn’t practice on offense this week due to a nagging left hip injury, had the ball and needed to get a first down for Woodinville in order to keep the game going.

First he ran right, then left, then right again before finding a path to the end zone. His 25-yard touchdown run tied the score at 35 all.

“I was blocking the outside and I saw him in the backfield about 10 yards and I’m like, ‘what are you doing?’” senior Michael Roth said. “Sometimes he likes to do his own thing and sometimes it doesn’t work out. But Mack’s a hell of an athlete and he made it pay off there.”

On Woodinville’s possession to start the third overtime, quarterback Jaden Sheffey connected with Nash Fouch for a 10-yard score.

“When I got stopped in the backfield, I was thinking to myself, ‘if I dig this hole right now, there’s no way (we’ll win),” said Minnehan, who finished with 119 yards rushing on 12 carries. “I had to get out of it and I found every which way I could.”

Down 13-7 late in the second quarter, Woodinville had the ball at the 1-yard line only to fumble the ball in the end zone.

The Spartans (6-2, 5-1) used a 16-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Shim and a two-point conversion to pull ahead 21-7 with 7:31 left in the fourth quarter.

But Minnehan, who was celebrating senior night with his team, and the Falcons rallied. Roth said he and Minnehan reminisced about how they promised each other in seventh grade that as seniors they would win the KingCo crown then make it to the state title game.

“He wasn’t going to be denied,” Woodinville coach Wayne Maxwell said. “We haven’t battled much adversity this year. There has been a lot of smooth sailing, so how we were going to come back was a question mark and it was answered.”