Four different polls say the Raiders are the No. 1 team in the nation.

Is Nathan Hale the consensus No. 1 boys basketball team in the nation this week? It’s hard to say for certain, but four different rankings have Nathan Hale ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation.

Following Nathan Hale’s win over perennial prep school power Oak Hill in the Hoophall tournament Monday, USA Today is the latest to rank the Raiders (14-0) at No. 1.

Maxpreps.com has had Nathan Hale ranked as No. 1 for a few weeks since the Raiders beat Sierra Canyon at the Les Schwab Invitational on Dec. 30. Sierra Canyon was the No. 1 team in the nation when Hale beat them.

Another set of rankings through Ballislife.com have the Raiders at No. 1.

Here’s another No. 1 at FloHoops.com.

All four rankings have Sierra Canyon at No. 2.

Only the computers aren’t as impressed with Hale as the people are. The USA Today computer rankings have the Raiders at No. 5. And the Maxpreps computer rankings have Hale at No. 5 as well.

Any other polls out there that have Hale ranked No. 1 or lower? Let us know.