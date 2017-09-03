The cross-country season will get underway this week and with it comes to the preseason coaches poll, which has several Seattle-area teams ranked No. 1.

The Interlake boys top the Class 3A poll and Cedarcrest is No. 1 in Class 2A.

For the girls, Issaquah (4A), Edmonds-Woodway (3A) and Northwest (1A) are all No. 1.

You can find a list of meets here.

Copy of 2017 Coaches Poll # 1 Pre-Season by SeaTimes Preps on Scribd