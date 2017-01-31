Hannan graduated in 1987 and already has the Vikings involved in offseason training to prepare for the upcoming football season.

Steve Hannan was named the new football coach at Inglemoor. It’s his second stint as a head coach, the first being at Monroe (2004-08).

Hannan was Glacier Peak’s defensive coordinator the past three seasons. The Grizzles were 5-5 overall last year in their first competing in Class 4A Wesco. Glacier Peak won the 2015 Wesco 3A title and has advanced to state in three of its past five seasons.

“Steve was having a great deal of success and to have him come back home to Inglemoor is a big deal,” said Vikings athletic director Lance Gatter. “The kids are excited about having Coach Hannan on staff.”

As a 1987 Inglemoor grad and former player, Hannan is very familiar with the Vikings program. He’s currently hiring his staff but has already started offseason training with the team and implementing his plan for the 2017 football season.

Inglemoor hasn’t reached the state playoffs since 2007. The Vikings closed the 2016 season on a four-game losing streak to finish last in KingCo 4A at 1-6 and 1-9 overall.

Hannan has more than 20 years of coaching experience and was part of the staff that led Sammamish to its 1999 second-place finish at state.

He spent the past eight years establishing the Glacier Peak football program. Hannan worked with the running backs initially and then moved to being the receivers coach in his second season with the Grizzles.

In addition to coaching football at Inglemoor, Hannan will teach classes in sports conditioning, health and sports medicine beginning with the fall semester.