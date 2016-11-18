The Papermakers knock off Skyline in a game between two teams that rarely give up goals. Skyline will play for third place on Saturday.

PUYALLUP — For the better part of three seasons, Alyssa Tomasini played defender for Camas girls soccer coach Roland Minder.

Following a hunch and some convincing from Tomasini, Minder moved the senior up front to play forward this season.

It was a move neither regret.

Tomasini, part of a potent 1-2 scoring punch with Maddie Kemp, proved her worth at forward as she converted a high-degree of difficulty goal in the 70th minute to lift second-ranked Camas to a 1-0 win over top-ranked Skyline on Friday night in the Class 4A state semifinals at Sparks Stadium.

“To be honest, it took a lot of convincing in the past years to make [coach Minder] move me to up forward,” said Tomasini, a former left back. “I used to play forward, so I love playing forward. I said, ‘Let me at least show you what I can do.’”

A goal figured to be hard-earned in this match featuring two teams allowing just six goals combined all season with the Papermakers (20-0-1) still ever-so stingy and yielding just two in 21 matches.

“We just weren’t able to get [the ball] on that last pass,” said Skyline senior midfielder Cameron Tingey, who got off several scoring chances. “We all knew it was going to be a hectic game and a very stressful game with a lot of emotions in it. We came here to play and they were a good team and we just didn’t put one away.

“But I’m glad we just stayed together and stayed united together.”

Tomasini cracked the Spartans’ tough defense in the 70th minute when she spun and hit a 13-yard shot left-footed from a tough angle on the left and it found the right corner of the net. It was Tomasini’s 22nd goal of the season.

“Honestly, I like lost my breath when I scored that goal,” Tomasini said. “I was definitely aiming for far post, but I was hoping it was going to go in. It happened to go in. It felt amazing. My words are unexplainable about how I felt when I scored that.

“Our team has worked so hard all season. We have an incredible back line that keeps balls out of the net and it’s us [up front] fighting and fighting.”

The Spartans (14-1-4) suffered their first loss of the season and have allowed just four goals coming into the match to go with 14 shutouts. Tingey, who committed to University of Utah, had the team’s last good chance in the 76th minute, hitting a powerful 17-yard shot directly to Camas goalkeeper Julia Coombs who made the save.

Camas, which goes for its second state crown after taking it all in 3A in 2005, meets the West Valley of Yakima on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the state championship match.

Junior Kendra Hanses flicked in a shot at the near left post on a corner kick from Lilly Fetzer in the 68th minute for the game-winner as the seventh-ranked Rams (18-2-0) returned to the championship match for the second year in a row.

Sophomore Kendall Sharp tallied for West Valley on a short header past the Falcons goalkeeper Kelsee Winston, who away from the net challenging the ball, in the 36th minute for a 1-0 lead.

Hanford (18-4-0) tied the match at 1-1 on a close-range goal by Jessica Maher in the 58th minute after a loose-ball battle in front of the goal.

The Rams, whose lone state title came in 2001 in 3A, lost to Issaquah 2-1 last season in the Class 4A state title match.