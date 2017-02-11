The Cougars have never won the state meet, but with Elena Fowler, they have a solid shot.

Aiming for the first state gymnastics championship in school history, Holy Names took a major step toward that goal by winning its Class 3A/2A quad district Saturday at Ballard High School, topping three-time state champ Kamiakin in the process.

The Cougars, paced by senior Elena Fowler’s second-place finish in the all-around and a win on the beam by sophomore by Kaysa Lundberg, led a strong eight-team field with a score of 178.0. Kamiakin, making a rare west-side district appearance, took second (175.96).

Lake Washington, with a win on beam by freshman Audrey Arnold, placed third (173.9) and Mount Spokane (170.275) edged Bainbridge (170.175) by a tenth of a point for the district meet’s fourth berth to Thursday’s state meet in Tacoma.

Fowler, captain for Holy Names, was pleased to see her team rebound strongly from a second-place finish a week ago at the Metro League meet.

“I think we were a little bit nervous for Metro, so we didn’t do our best,” she said. “This week we worked really hard, and tonight we had more fun and supported each other. We’re very happy we were able to make a comeback and win this meet.”

Sammamish freshman Sydney Griswold claimed the all-around title with a score of 37.925, topping Fowler (37.65), Arnold (37.6), Shadle Park’s Brooklyn Tarr (37.7275) and Lundberg (37.025).

Griswold, a former level 8 club gymnast who trained at level 9, opted for high school gymnastics after enduring an injury-plagued 2015.

“I had some career-defining injuries,” Griswold said, recalling a broken wrist followed less than three months later by a fractured heel, topped off months later with a back injury.

“Three in one year,” she said. “It was very tough to come back from all of that. I was out the whole next season, and I struggled with whether or not I wanted to quit at the beginning of summer. By October I decided I was done with club.

“I talked with my mom about doing high school,” Griswold said. “I still had a little bit of a love in me to do the sport. It’s always been my sport because it brings out who I am. Being on a team in high school is just a lot more fun that club was.”

Lake Washington, with Kaysha Walford taking eighth in all-around despite an ankle injury, is heading to state for just the second time in coach Katie Perrigoue’s 19-year career.

“This team is so united,” she said. “I’ve never seen a team be this encouraging to one another.”

Lundberg credits her execution of a series of back handsprings for winning on beam over Arnold (9.5-9.45). Like Fowler, she is delighted to be heading to state.

“We worked hard for this,” she said. “We deserve it.”

Notes

• At Saturday’s Class 3A/2A West Central District meet at Auburn Mountainview, the two state qualifiers were Port Angeles (148.8) and Timberline (139.85).