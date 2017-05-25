The future Stanford runner ran a 4:50.27, winning the Class 3A title. Lake Stevens’ Taylor Roe won her second Class 4A 1,600 title.

TACOMA — Holy Names senior Jordan Oakes has been bothered by a nagging Achilles injury throughout the track and field season. Judging by her performance in the Class 3A girls 1,600 final at the state meet on Thursday, she seems to be doing much better.

Oakes, who will continue her running career at Stanford, won her third consecutive state title in the event, finishing in a season-best time of 4:50.27, more than nine seconds faster than Prairie freshman Meri Dunford, who finished second at Mount Tahoma High School.

“I just recovered and I’m starting to get back in the groove now,” Oakes said. “I was hoping for a strong race and a really good effort today, and I felt like it went pretty well.”

Not only was Oakes’ time her best of the season, but it was also the best time in the state in any classification, surpassing the 4:50.56 of Lake Stevens sophomore Taylor Roe set May 17.

Oakes took the early lead and ran around 70 meters in front of the other competitors for much of the race. The result was never in doubt; the only question was if Oakes would break the meet record, but she came up nearly six seconds short.

“Each day I’m trying to beat the runner that I was, either the day before or last year,” Oakes said. “I really feel like I’m running against myself a little bit, and I’m pretty competitive, so usually that works.”

Oakes also won the 800 at last year’s state meet but will not run that event this year, instead opting to run the 3,200 on Saturday.

Roe followed Oakes with an impressive performance of her own to repeat in the Class 4A 1,600. Roe jumped out to an early lead and was never challenged, finishing with a time of 4:54.86.

Roe is the favorite to repeat in the 3,200 on Saturday and will also run the 800, an event in which she is also ranked first.

“I hope it’s exciting,” Oakes said of herself and Roe running at the state meet. “We’re following in the footsteps of incredible distance runners. … It feels really good to just kind of add on to the legacy of really strong Washington distance running. Taylor is great, too. I love racing her, every time I feel like we PR.”

Notes

• Garfield senior Iman Brown won the Class 3A girls high jump with a leap of 5 feet 8¾ inches. Though Brown had already clinched the championship (by five inches), she attempted to break the meet record of 5-10 set by Ferndale’s Stacey Cowan in 2002 but couldn’t clear the bar.

• Curtis junior Lexi Ellis won the Class 4A girls triple jump with a mark of 41-8¼, setting a 4A state meet record, surpassing the mark of 41- 7½ set by River Ridge’s LaShonda Christopher in 1994.

• Ridgefield freshman Trey Knight entered the Class 2A shot-put finals with a season-best throw of 60-9, the state record for a ninth grader. Knight was the favorite and led through most of the event, but Sehome senior Ben Malquist threw a season-best 57-6¾ on his final throw to win the championship.

• River Ridge’s Josh Braverman set a Class 2A meet record in the preliminaries of the 110-meter hurdles. Braverman’s time of 14.04 was just slightly better than previous record of 14.07, set by White River’s Devin Liebel in 2013.