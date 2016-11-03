The reigning Class 3A state champ is hoping to do more than just defend her title Saturday at the state championships in Pasco.

At first glance, the goals Jordan Oakes has set might seem a touch lofty.

But considering what the Holy Names Academy senior already has accomplished in her cross-country and track and field career, and what heights she’s on the precipice of achieving beginning Saturday in Pasco, this Cougar’s dreams should probably be heeded.

“I remember that freshman in me that had such big goals,” said Oakes, who prepares this week to defend her Class 3A state cross-country title on Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course. “I thought then I could win state one day. That seemed kind of crazy at the time. I was just 14 at my first state meet. But now I’ve accomplished some of those goals that scared me.”

State cross-country When: Saturday Where: Sun Willows Golf Course, Pasco Top story lines: Will the Bellarmine Prep and Tahoma boys flip-flop from the 1-2 finish of a year ago, won handily by the Bears? Camas topped both at district, with Prep coming in second and Tahoma third. Central Valley of Spokane is ranked No. 1. ... Gig Harbor won three of the previous five Class 4A titles and moves down to 3A, where North Central of Spokane has won 11 straight titles. ... Lake Stevens’ Taylor Roe leads the field by almost 24 seconds. Top runners: Boys, Tibebu Proctor, Northwest, Class A, 14:56.1; Matthew Watkins, Henry Jackson, 4A, 15:09.9; Dawson Besst, Tahoma, 4A, 15:15.5; Joe Waskom, Mount Si, 4A, 15:23.7. Girls, Taylor Roe, Lake Stevens, 4A, 17:21.6; Sophie Cantine, Lakeside, 3A, 17:48.6; Yukino Parle, Edmonds-Woodway, 3A, 18:01.8. Favorites: Boys, (4A) Bellarmine Prep, Tahoma; (3A) North Central, Kamiakin, Gig Harbor. Girls, (4A) Camas, Glacier Peak; (3A) Edmonds-Woodway, Holy Names; (2A) Liberty (Issaquah). Last: Every Class 4A girls top-10 finisher from 2015 was an underclassman, led by freshman winner Taylor Roe of Kamiak, who is now running for Lake Stevens. Doug Drowley

Oakes won the 2015 title in 17 minutes, 53.5 seconds. Holy Names won a team championship in Oakes’ sophomore year.

Saturday, Oakes and her young Holy Names teammates would like to bring the pair together. Holy Names is second behind Edmonds-Woodway in the state coaches’ poll. It was second in the team standings a year ago.

“We want to take back our team title,” Oakes said. “We really would like to bring that trophy back to Holy Names.”

In her final cross-country race for the school, Oakes has an even bigger goal in mind than simply repeating as the champion.

“So, I think it would be to break Alexa Efraimson’s state course record,” Oakes said. “I’m more just thinking of it as a time, and not, ‘It’s Alexa.’ But I want to go out and run the best race I can, my last race in an HNA uniform.”

Efraimson’s Sun Willows record of 17:01.01 was set in 2013 as a junior for Camas High. Oakes has run a personal best this season of 17:17.4 at the Nike Hole in the Wall Cross Country Invitational on Oct. 8.

That race has proved part of a pattern of consistent improvement over the fall. Oakes ran a personal best by 26 seconds in her first race of the season in September. The next week, she shaved another 10 seconds off that.

A week ago, in the rain and mud at Woodland, Oakes went a slower 17:37 to win her district crown. But Oakes knows she has another gear.

“I think it’s going to be a fast race, but you’ve got to prepare for anything. Hopefully, it won’t rain. And I know physically that I am in a place to run faster than my best time,” Oakes said.

She’s still got the spring track and field season. She’ll run both cross-country and track at Stanford next year (having chosen the Cardinal over Washington in what she called an excruciatingly difficult decision).

And she is looking ahead to December and the Foot Locker West Regionals in Walnut, Calif., followed the next weekend by the Nationals at Balboa Park in San Diego if she qualifies again. Oakes was 20th at Nationals a year ago.

“I will take whatever happens at the state meet,” Oakes said. “But I would like to improve, and my goal? Top 10 at Nationals.”