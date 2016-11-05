The Cougars’ senior repeated as the Class 3A state champ and this time won the team title too.

PASCO — All Jordan Oakes really wanted Saturday was a team title.

The Holy Names Academy senior got that and more Saturday at the Class 3A state cross country championshps at Sun Willows Golf Course.

Oakes destroyed the field, repeating as state champion with a time of 17 minutes, 44 seconds.

She had to wait one grueling hour to see if she and her teammates took the team title.

They did, for the second time in three years, with 53 points. Edmonds-Woodway was second with 104.

“I think it’s the bigger deal to me,” said Oakes, who committed to Stanford University last month to run cross country and track. “These girls get up every Tuesday through Friday at 6:30 a.m., to run. We worked so hard for this.”

Oakes had hoped to break the course record of 17:01.1 when the day began. But it was tough from the start.

“My time was disappointing,” she said. “We went out really slow for the first half-mile, all uphill. I started creating space in the second mile, and the third mile I tried too. But it wasn’t enough.”

By the time Oakes knew she had the win, “I tried to look back for runners on my team.”

She did have Lakeside’s Sophia Cantine — an opponent she’s run against numerous times the past four years — pushing her. Cantine finished second at 18:06.1.

“It was my last race in a Lakeside uniform,” she said. “I wanted to give it my all.”

In the Class 4A race, Taylor Roe repeated as state champion with a time of 17:34.1. That was the fastest time of all girl competitors Saturday.

But Roe did it this time running for Lake Stevens. In 2015, as a freshman, Roe won for Kamiak.

“My family and I had always wanted to move up to Stevens, so we did it last year,” she said.

Roe was never threatened and she held a comfortable lead after the first mile.

“It’s great when you have people around you,” Roe said. “It helps push you. When I’m by myself, I try to keep focused.”

It worked, as she beat runnerup Katie Thronson of Lewis & Clark by 19 seconds.

Mt. Si’s Hannah Waskom finished fourth with a time of 18:17.1.

“I wanted to get second place again (like in 2015), but I felt I gave it my all,” said Waskom.

Notes

• Issaquah, led by Kenna Clawson’s ninth-place finish, won the Class 4A team title, outscoring Camas 90-108.

“It’s always a pleasant surprise to win a team title,” said Issaquah coach Gwen Richardson, whose last team to win a title was 1988. “There are no guarantees. We knew if the girls ran well, anything could happen.”

• In Class 2A, top-ranked Liberty of Issaquah fell short in the team race, placing second with 101 points. Selah won with 92 points.

Senior Brigette Takeuchi led the Patriots with a ninth-place finish at 19:15.7.

Liberty had taken the team title in 2015, but coach Mike Smith was ecstatic with his team’s second-place finish Saturday.

“We focused on beating Sehome, and Selah got the title,” said Smith, whose boys finished third in their team race. “But this is as good as it gets. Look around. It’s been raining in Seattle and we’ve got sunshine out here. It doesn’t get any better.”

• In Class 1A race, junior Isa Meyers and sophomore Macenna Hansen finished third and fourth to help The Northwest School win the team title with 79 points for the second straight year.

Erin Mullins of Cascade-Leavenworth won the race with a time of 18:05.2.

Meyers finished in 18:37.6, while Hansen was at 18:41.8.

It was hard for them to run in the thick morning fog, said Meyers.

“It was kind of a bit disorienting out there,” said Meyers. “You can’t see the turns very well. And Erin was so far ahead of us, so we were by ourselves.”

Hansen agreed. But she was happy.

“Our big goal was taking the team title,” Hansen said. “We went out hard at the start.”

Seattle Christian sophomore Sage Gibson placed 10th.

• Complete results here.