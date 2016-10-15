A complete list of scores from around the state as compiled by the Associated Press.
Adna def. Chief Leschi, forfeit
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 68, Wellpinit 14
Archbishop Murphy def. Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), forfeit
Arlington 22, Stanwood 20
Asotin 41, Reardan 6
Auburn Riverside 25, Enumclaw 19
Bellevue 61, Mercer Island 14
Bethel 19, Mount Tahoma 16
Blaine 44, Lakewood 7
Bonney Lake 14, Lakes 7
Bothell 42, Issaquah 21
Burlington-Edison 42, Sehome 7
Capital 20, Yelm 6
Cascade Christian 13, Charles Wright Academy 0
Cashmere 35, Cascade (Leavenworth) 34
Castle Rock 45, Stevenson 14
Central Valley 20, Lewis and Clark 3
Centralia 42, Rochester 6
Chiawana 49, Pasco 0
Clarkston 37, East Valley (Spokane) 28
Cle Elum/Roslyn 37, Highland 8
Colfax 34, Davenport 8
Columbia (Burbank) 62, River View 27
Cusick 48, Northport 6
Deer Park 42, Medical Lake 0
Eastlake 45, Newport 3
Eatonville 62, Cedarcrest 51
Eisenhower 38, Eastmont 7
Ellensburg 57, East Valley (Yakima) 10
Elma 26, Tenino 13
Ferndale 35, Oak Harbor 18
Fife 55, Evergreen (Seattle) 0
Franklin Pierce 49, Foster 24
Freeman 21, Colville 7
Garfield 58, Cleveland 0
Garfield-Palouse 68, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 12
Graham-Kapowsin 63, Olympia 28
Grandview 18, Toppenish 14
Granger 38, Goldendale 14
Hockinson 14, Columbia River 13
Hudson’s Bay 34, Mark Morris 6
Inchelium 46, Selkirk 2
Interlake 21, Lake Washington 7
Jackson 19, Cascade (Everett) 15
Juanita 36, Redmond 3
Kalama 27, Toutle Lake 12
Kamiakin 57, Kennewick 20
Kelso 24, Prairie 0
Kennedy 50, Tahoma 19
Kentwood 20, Kent Meridian 14
Kettle Falls 32, Wilbur-Creston 14
King’s 63, Granite Falls 20
King’s Way Christian School 31, Columbia (White Salmon) 7
Kiona-Benton 42, College Place 6
Kittitas 20, Mabton 7
La Center 28, Stanfield, Ore. 6
Lake Stevens 47, Kamiak 14
Lakeside (Seattle) 20, Blanchet 14
Liberty 55, Ballard 0
Lincoln 35, Spanaway Lake 10
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 38, Springdale 0
Lynden 35, Anacortes 7
Lynnwood 37, Everett 34
Mariner 27, Glacier Peak 20
Meadowdale 38, Shorecrest 0
Monroe 40, Mount Vernon 0
Montesano 20, Hoquiam 14
Moses Lake 28, Sunnyside 12
Mossyrock 18, Winlock 14
Mountain View 64, Fort Vancouver 0
Mt. Spokane 30, North Central 0
Napavine 24, LaConner 14
Nathan Hale 47, Franklin 0
Newport 41, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 7
North Kitsap 68, Kingston 6
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 36, Liberty (Spangle) 26
O’Dea 20, Eastside Catholic 17
Odessa-Harrington 90, Entiat 18
Omak 34, Chelan 30
Onalaska 28, Morton/White Pass 22
Orting 26, Renton 6
Othello 41, Wapato 0
Peninsula 38, Central Kitsap 7
Pomeroy 38, Touchet 30
Prosser 22, Ephrata 3
Puyallup 47, Marysville-Pilchuck 26
Rainier 23, Life Christian Academy 6
Richland 64, Walla Walla 14
Ridgefield 24, R.A. Long 22
River Ridge 50, Clover Park 6
Royal 28, Connell 21
Seattle Prep 35, Bainbridge 3
Sedro-Woolley 49, Bellingham 18
Selah 43, Quincy 17
Shadle Park 26, Rogers (Spokane) 0
Skyline 48, Inglemoor 0
Snohomish 55, Mountlake Terrace 20
Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 28, Lake Roosevelt 22
South Kitsap 57, Rogers (Puyallup) 20
Squalicum 56, Marysville-Getchell 0
Stadium 42, Wilson 14
Steilacoom 47, Highline 0
Sumner 21, Bellarmine Prep 3
Sunnyside Christian 42, Colton 36
Timberline 42, Gig Harbor 17
Toledo 41, Wahkiakum 12
Tri-Cities Prep 52, DeSales 0
Tumwater 70, Aberdeen 14
W. F. West 13, Black Hills 0
Warden 36, Wahluke 6
Washington 28, Lindbergh 21
Washougal 26, Woodland 8
Wenatchee 23, Davis 17
West Seattle 29, Chief Sealth 13
West Valley (Spokane) 14, Cheney 6
West Valley (Yakima) 36, Pullman 20
White River 27, Foss 14
White Swan 56, Dayton-Waitsburg 24
Woodinville 27, Mount Si 3
Zillah 22, La Salle 21
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Chimacum vs. Vashon Island, ppd. to Oct 17.
Concrete vs. Darrington, ppd.
Forks vs. North Mason, ppd.
Ilwaco vs. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley, ppd. to Oct 17.
Klahowya vs. Port Townsend, ppd. to Oct 17.
Meridian vs. Lynden Christian, ppd. to Oct 17.
Mount Baker vs. Nooksack Valley, ppd. to Oct 17.
Naselle vs. Taholah, ppd.
North Beach vs. South Bend, ppd. to Oct 17.
North Thurston vs. Shelton, ppd.
Port Angeles vs. Bremerton, ppd.
Raymond vs. Ocosta, ppd. to Oct 18.
Sequim vs. Olympic, ppd.
Sultan vs. South Whidbey, ppd. to Oct 25.
