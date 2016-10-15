A complete list of scores from around the state as compiled by the Associated Press.

By
Seattle Times high school sports coordinator

Adna def. Chief Leschi, forfeit

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 68, Wellpinit 14

Archbishop Murphy def. Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), forfeit

Arlington 22, Stanwood 20

Asotin 41, Reardan 6

Auburn Riverside 25, Enumclaw 19

Bellevue 61, Mercer Island 14

Bethel 19, Mount Tahoma 16

Blaine 44, Lakewood 7

Bonney Lake 14, Lakes 7

Bothell 42, Issaquah 21

Burlington-Edison 42, Sehome 7

Capital 20, Yelm 6

Cascade Christian 13, Charles Wright Academy 0

Cashmere 35, Cascade (Leavenworth) 34

Castle Rock 45, Stevenson 14

Central Valley 20, Lewis and Clark 3

Centralia 42, Rochester 6

Chiawana 49, Pasco 0

Clarkston 37, East Valley (Spokane) 28

Cle Elum/Roslyn 37, Highland 8

Colfax 34, Davenport 8

Columbia (Burbank) 62, River View 27

Cusick 48, Northport 6

Deer Park 42, Medical Lake 0

Eastlake 45, Newport 3

Eatonville 62, Cedarcrest 51

Eisenhower 38, Eastmont 7

Ellensburg 57, East Valley (Yakima) 10

Elma 26, Tenino 13

Ferndale 35, Oak Harbor 18

Fife 55, Evergreen (Seattle) 0

Franklin Pierce 49, Foster 24

Freeman 21, Colville 7

Garfield 58, Cleveland 0

Garfield-Palouse 68, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 12

Graham-Kapowsin 63, Olympia 28

Grandview 18, Toppenish 14

Granger 38, Goldendale 14

Hockinson 14, Columbia River 13

Hudson’s Bay 34, Mark Morris 6

Inchelium 46, Selkirk 2

Interlake 21, Lake Washington 7

Jackson 19, Cascade (Everett) 15

Juanita 36, Redmond 3

Kalama 27, Toutle Lake 12

Kamiakin 57, Kennewick 20

Kelso 24, Prairie 0

Kennedy 50, Tahoma 19

Kentwood 20, Kent Meridian 14

Kettle Falls 32, Wilbur-Creston 14

King’s 63, Granite Falls 20

King’s Way Christian School 31, Columbia (White Salmon) 7

Kiona-Benton 42, College Place 6

Kittitas 20, Mabton 7

La Center 28, Stanfield, Ore. 6

Lake Stevens 47, Kamiak 14

Lakeside (Seattle) 20, Blanchet 14

Liberty 55, Ballard 0

Lincoln 35, Spanaway Lake 10

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 38, Springdale 0

Lynden 35, Anacortes 7

Lynnwood 37, Everett 34

Mariner 27, Glacier Peak 20

Meadowdale 38, Shorecrest 0

Monroe 40, Mount Vernon 0

Montesano 20, Hoquiam 14

Moses Lake 28, Sunnyside 12

Mossyrock 18, Winlock 14

Mountain View 64, Fort Vancouver 0

Mt. Spokane 30, North Central 0

Napavine 24, LaConner 14

Nathan Hale 47, Franklin 0

Newport 41, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 7

North Kitsap 68, Kingston 6

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 36, Liberty (Spangle) 26

O’Dea 20, Eastside Catholic 17

Odessa-Harrington 90, Entiat 18

Omak 34, Chelan 30

Onalaska 28, Morton/White Pass 22

Orting 26, Renton 6

Othello 41, Wapato 0

Peninsula 38, Central Kitsap 7

Pomeroy 38, Touchet 30

Prosser 22, Ephrata 3

Puyallup 47, Marysville-Pilchuck 26

Rainier 23, Life Christian Academy 6

Richland 64, Walla Walla 14

Ridgefield 24, R.A. Long 22

River Ridge 50, Clover Park 6

Royal 28, Connell 21

Seattle Prep 35, Bainbridge 3

Sedro-Woolley 49, Bellingham 18

Selah 43, Quincy 17

Shadle Park 26, Rogers (Spokane) 0

Skyline 48, Inglemoor 0

Snohomish 55, Mountlake Terrace 20

Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 28, Lake Roosevelt 22

South Kitsap 57, Rogers (Puyallup) 20

Squalicum 56, Marysville-Getchell 0

Stadium 42, Wilson 14

Steilacoom 47, Highline 0

Sumner 21, Bellarmine Prep 3

Sunnyside Christian 42, Colton 36

Timberline 42, Gig Harbor 17

Toledo 41, Wahkiakum 12

Tri-Cities Prep 52, DeSales 0

Tumwater 70, Aberdeen 14

W. F. West 13, Black Hills 0

Warden 36, Wahluke 6

Washington 28, Lindbergh 21

Washougal 26, Woodland 8

Wenatchee 23, Davis 17

West Seattle 29, Chief Sealth 13

West Valley (Spokane) 14, Cheney 6

West Valley (Yakima) 36, Pullman 20

White River 27, Foss 14

White Swan 56, Dayton-Waitsburg 24

Woodinville 27, Mount Si 3

Zillah 22, La Salle 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Chimacum vs. Vashon Island, ppd. to Oct 17.

Concrete vs. Darrington, ppd.

Forks vs. North Mason, ppd.

Ilwaco vs. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley, ppd. to Oct 17.

Klahowya vs. Port Townsend, ppd. to Oct 17.

Meridian vs. Lynden Christian, ppd. to Oct 17.

Mount Baker vs. Nooksack Valley, ppd. to Oct 17.

Naselle vs. Taholah, ppd.

North Beach vs. South Bend, ppd. to Oct 17.

North Thurston vs. Shelton, ppd.

Port Angeles vs. Bremerton, ppd.

Raymond vs. Ocosta, ppd. to Oct 18.

Sequim vs. Olympic, ppd.

Sultan vs. South Whidbey, ppd. to Oct 25.

Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com.