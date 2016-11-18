A complete list of football scores from around the state as compiled by the Associated Press

State quarterfinals

Class 4A

Sumner 16, Woodinville 13

Class 3A

Meadowdale 34, Peninsula 29

O’Dea 28, Lincoln 20

Class 1A

Royal 42, La Salle 12

Class 2B

Asotin 20, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 14, OT

Napavine 41, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 7

Class 1B

Lummi 56, Naselle 16

Sunnyside Christian 60, Colton 58

