A complete list of football scores from around the state as compiled by the Associated Press
State quarterfinals
Class 4A
Sumner 16, Woodinville 13
Class 3A
Meadowdale 34, Peninsula 29
O’Dea 28, Lincoln 20
Class 1A
Royal 42, La Salle 12
Class 2B
Asotin 20, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 14, OT
Napavine 41, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 7
Class 1B
Lummi 56, Naselle 16
Sunnyside Christian 60, Colton 58
