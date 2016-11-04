A complete list of state scores as compiled by the Associated Press.
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 28, Cusick 8
Asotin 43, Colfax 20
Bothell 23, Auburn Mountainview 14
Camas 56, Enumclaw 0
Cascade Christian 46, Coupeville 8
Central Kitsap 17, Bethel 14
Chelan 14, Riverside 7
Chiawana 37, Gonzaga Prep 35
Clarkston 26, North Central 25
Concrete 39, Friday Harbor 21
Connell 56, Granger 0
Curtis 48, Auburn 30
East Valley (Spokane) 38, Rogers (Spokane) 12
Eastlake 49, Kentwood 0
Eisenhower 34, Davis 8
Emerald Ridge 46, Kent Meridian 6
Franklin Pierce 60, Bremerton 7
Graham-Kapowsin 55, Kentlake 28
Hoquiam 62, King’s Way Christian School 29
Jackson 48, Stanwood 36
Kalama 43, Rainier 12
Klahowya 57, Chimacum 0
La Center 66, Forks 12
La Salle 63, Columbia (Burbank) 32
Lake Washington 37, Ballard 26
Lakes 21, Edmonds-Woodway 14
Liberty 27, Blaine 24
Liberty (Spangle) 48, Kettle Falls 20
Lincoln 54, West Seattle 22
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 40, Davenport 8
Lynnwood 63, Garfield 45
Marysville-Getchell 17, Mountlake Terrace 6
Monroe 48, Auburn Riverside 28
Montesano 48, Columbia (White Salmon) 10
Mount Baker 41, Sultan 0
Mount Si 62, Everett 13
Nathan Hale 26, Redmond 20
North Kitsap 44, Orting 24
North Mason 8, Tenino 6
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 42, Reardan 13
Odessa-Harrington 60, Inchelium 14
Okanogan 42, Newport 10
Omak 35, Chewelah 26
Peninsula 44, Stadium 21
Port Townsend 49, Charles Wright Academy 7
Potlatch, Idaho 50, Tekoa/Rosalia 6
Richland 37, Central Valley 0
Sedro-Woolley 49, Sammamish 0
Selkirk 60, Pateros 12
Skyline 41, Mt. Rainier 7
Skyview 38, Olympia 27
Squalicum 35, Rainier Beach 7
Steilacoom 29, Olympic 14
Sumner 47, Glacier Peak 14
Sunnyside 20, Eastmont 6
Timberline 41, Oak Harbor 38
Toledo 43, Onalaska 14
Tri-Cities Prep 40, Manson 0
Tumwater 44, Washougal 0
W. F. West 7, Columbia River 6
Washington 37, Fife 30
Wellpinit 64, Northport 54
West Valley (Yakima) 22, Wenatchee 0
Wilson 16, Shelton 14
Woodinville 45, Puyallup 20
