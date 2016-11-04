A complete list of state scores as compiled by the Associated Press.

By
Seattle Times high school sports coordinator

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 28, Cusick 8

Asotin 43, Colfax 20

Bothell 23, Auburn Mountainview 14

Camas 56, Enumclaw 0

Cascade Christian 46, Coupeville 8

Central Kitsap 17, Bethel 14

Chelan 14, Riverside 7

Chiawana 37, Gonzaga Prep 35

Clarkston 26, North Central 25

Concrete 39, Friday Harbor 21

Connell 56, Granger 0

Curtis 48, Auburn 30

East Valley (Spokane) 38, Rogers (Spokane) 12

Eastlake 49, Kentwood 0

Eisenhower 34, Davis 8

Emerald Ridge 46, Kent Meridian 6

Franklin Pierce 60, Bremerton 7

Graham-Kapowsin 55, Kentlake 28

Hoquiam 62, King’s Way Christian School 29

Jackson 48, Stanwood 36

Kalama 43, Rainier 12

Klahowya 57, Chimacum 0

La Center 66, Forks 12

La Salle 63, Columbia (Burbank) 32

Lake Washington 37, Ballard 26

Lakes 21, Edmonds-Woodway 14

Liberty 27, Blaine 24

Liberty (Spangle) 48, Kettle Falls 20

Lincoln 54, West Seattle 22

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 40, Davenport 8

Lynnwood 63, Garfield 45

Marysville-Getchell 17, Mountlake Terrace 6

Monroe 48, Auburn Riverside 28

Montesano 48, Columbia (White Salmon) 10

Mount Baker 41, Sultan 0

Mount Si 62, Everett 13

Nathan Hale 26, Redmond 20

North Kitsap 44, Orting 24

North Mason 8, Tenino 6

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 42, Reardan 13

Odessa-Harrington 60, Inchelium 14

Okanogan 42, Newport 10

Omak 35, Chewelah 26

Peninsula 44, Stadium 21

Port Townsend 49, Charles Wright Academy 7

Potlatch, Idaho 50, Tekoa/Rosalia 6

Richland 37, Central Valley 0

Sedro-Woolley 49, Sammamish 0

Selkirk 60, Pateros 12

Skyline 41, Mt. Rainier 7

Skyview 38, Olympia 27

Squalicum 35, Rainier Beach 7

Steilacoom 29, Olympic 14

Sumner 47, Glacier Peak 14

Sunnyside 20, Eastmont 6

Timberline 41, Oak Harbor 38

Toledo 43, Onalaska 14

Tri-Cities Prep 40, Manson 0

Tumwater 44, Washougal 0

W. F. West 7, Columbia River 6

Washington 37, Fife 30

Wellpinit 64, Northport 54

West Valley (Yakima) 22, Wenatchee 0

Wilson 16, Shelton 14

Woodinville 45, Puyallup 20

Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com.