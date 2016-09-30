A complete list of scores from around Washington as compiled by the Associated Press.
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 54, Pateros 6
Archbishop Murphy def. Sultan, forfeit
Asotin 54, Springdale 8
Auburn 34, Enumclaw 28
Most Read Stories
- Police think there might be more to road-rage killing of young dad in Federal Way
- DEA moves to ban kratom, frustrating both scientists and users
- ‘Plan ahead, be ready’: Friday’s UW-Stanford rush-hour kickoff to be traffic challenge
- Is Port Angeles ready to realize its potential? | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Suspect tried to buy handgun at store just before mall shooting, owner says
Ballard 53, Chief Sealth 6
Bellarmine Prep 35, Curtis 30
Bellevue 42, Juanita 20
Bethel 28, Spanaway Lake 21
Black Hills 49, Centralia 14
Blaine 28, Anacortes 21
Blanchet 28, Bainbridge 7
Bonney Lake 35, Stadium 21
Bothell 21, Eastlake 19
Bremerton 32, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 14
Camas 49, Battle Ground 28
Cascade Christian 40, Klahowya 6
Cedarcrest 20, Granite Falls 14
Colton 78, Elgin, Ore. 14
Columbia (Hunters) 48, Selkirk 0
Columbia (White Salmon) 29, Castle Rock 14
Colville 35, Newport 14
Concrete 26, Friday Harbor 19
Connell 61, Columbia (Burbank) 14
Coupeville 63, Vashon Island 32
Davenport 44, Wilbur-Creston 8
Dayton-Waitsburg 52, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 0
Deer Park 20, Chewelah 6
East Valley (Spokane) 47, Cheney 34
Eatonville 28, Renton 6
Edmonds-Woodway 21, Lynnwood 18
Ellensburg 36, Selah 7
Elma 50, Rochester 36
Emerald Ridge 49, Rogers (Puyallup) 12
Entiat 36, Yakama Tribal 34
Ephrata 49, Wapato 6
Evergreen (Vancouver) 38, Prairie 21
Federal Way 40, Decatur 14
Ferndale 49, Marysville-Pilchuck 7
Ferris 13, Shadle Park 10
Franklin Pierce 45, Fife 43
Garfield 54, Sammamish 0
Garfield-Palouse 52, Pomeroy 26
Gonzaga Prep 50, University 14
Hockinson 35, Mark Morris 0
Hoquiam 41, Tenino 14
Ilwaco 21, South Bend 6
Kalama 72, Winlock 7
Kamiak 27, Mount Vernon 26
Kamiakin 48, Hanford 14
Kelso 59, Fort Vancouver 7
Kennedy 41, Kentlake 24
Kentwood 54, Hazen 13
Kettle Falls 20, Reardan 7
King’s 60, South Whidbey 32
Kingston 15, Port Angeles 12
Kiona-Benton 44, River View 18
Kittitas 20, Liberty Christian 14
La Center 26, King’s Way Christian School 24
La Salle 62, Highland 0
Lake Roosevelt 34, Oroville 28
Lake Stevens 49, Jackson 19
Lakes 28, Mount Tahoma 12
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 20, Freeman 14
Liberty 38, Nathan Hale 0
Liberty (Spangle) 42, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 14
Liberty Bell 41, Bridgeport 0
Lincoln 54, Wilson 14
Lindbergh 45, Evergreen (Seattle) 6
Lynden 54, Lakewood 26
Mariner 49, Cascade (Everett) 34
Mead 35, Mt. Spokane 12
Meadowdale 42, Shorewood 0
Mercer Island 42, Interlake 34
Monroe 64, Glacier Peak 6
Montesano 62, Forks 6
Moses Lake 35, Eisenhower 7
Mossyrock 43, Wahkiakum 21
Mount Baker 51, Lynden Christian 7
Mountain View 34, Hudson’s Bay 16
Mountlake Terrace 18, Shorecrest 0
Napavine 41, Adna 0
Neah Bay 58, Crescent 0
Newport 31, Issaquah 17
Nooksack Valley 47, Meridian 34
North Kitsap 42, Sequim 7
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 53, Colfax 15
O’Dea 24, Seattle Prep 0
Odessa-Harrington 68, Wellpinit 6
Okanogan 27, Cashmere 7
Olympia 51, South Kitsap 21
Olympic 10, North Mason 6
Orting 64, Clover Park 6
Othello 29, Grandview 7
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 49, Ocosta 0
Peninsula 15, Capital 12
Port Townsend 55, Chimacum 7
Post Falls, Idaho 36, Wenatchee 7
Prosser 49, East Valley (Yakima) 20
Pullman 43, Clarkston 16
Rainier 22, Onalaska 20
Raymond 46, North Beach 20
Redmond 28, Lake Washington 27
Richland 47, Pasco 0
River Ridge 55, Highline 8
Royal 69, Wahluke 8
Sedro-Woolley 42, Sehome 7
Skyline 31, Mount Si 7
Skyview 42, Columbia River 0
Snohomish 68, Everett 27
Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 42, Brewster 6
Southridge 26, Walla Walla 20
Stanwood 35, Marysville-Getchell 12
Steilacoom 33, Tumwater 23
Tacoma Baptist 58, Quilcene 8
Tahoma 48, Kentridge 20
Tekoa/Rosalia 56, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 34
Timberline 26, Shelton 14
Toledo 35, Toutle Lake 0
Toppenish 28, Quincy 0
Tri-Cities Prep 32, White Swan 28
Union 27, Heritage 0
W. F. West 49, Aberdeen 12
Warden 48, College Place 12
Washington 16, White River 14
Washougal 20, Ridgefield 14
West Seattle 57, Cleveland 29
West Valley (Spokane) 58, Kellogg, Idaho 0
West Valley (Yakima) 45, Eastmont 21
Woodinville 48, Inglemoor 0
Woodland 22, R.A. Long 8
Yelm 21, North Thurston 7
Zillah 42, Chelan 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Morton/White Pass vs. Chief Leschi, ppd. to Oct 1.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.