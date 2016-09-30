A complete list of scores from around Washington as compiled by the Associated Press.

Share story

By
Seattle Times high school sports coordinator

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 54, Pateros 6

Archbishop Murphy def. Sultan, forfeit

Asotin 54, Springdale 8

Auburn 34, Enumclaw 28

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Ballard 53, Chief Sealth 6

Bellarmine Prep 35, Curtis 30

Bellevue 42, Juanita 20

Bethel 28, Spanaway Lake 21

Black Hills 49, Centralia 14

Blaine 28, Anacortes 21

Blanchet 28, Bainbridge 7

Bonney Lake 35, Stadium 21

Bothell 21, Eastlake 19

Bremerton 32, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 14

Camas 49, Battle Ground 28

Cascade Christian 40, Klahowya 6

Cedarcrest 20, Granite Falls 14

Colton 78, Elgin, Ore. 14

Columbia (Hunters) 48, Selkirk 0

Columbia (White Salmon) 29, Castle Rock 14

Colville 35, Newport 14

Concrete 26, Friday Harbor 19

Connell 61, Columbia (Burbank) 14

Coupeville 63, Vashon Island 32

Davenport 44, Wilbur-Creston 8

Dayton-Waitsburg 52, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 0

Deer Park 20, Chewelah 6

East Valley (Spokane) 47, Cheney 34

Eatonville 28, Renton 6

Edmonds-Woodway 21, Lynnwood 18

Ellensburg 36, Selah 7

Elma 50, Rochester 36

Emerald Ridge 49, Rogers (Puyallup) 12

Entiat 36, Yakama Tribal 34

Ephrata 49, Wapato 6

Evergreen (Vancouver) 38, Prairie 21

Federal Way 40, Decatur 14

Ferndale 49, Marysville-Pilchuck 7

Ferris 13, Shadle Park 10

Franklin Pierce 45, Fife 43

Garfield 54, Sammamish 0

Garfield-Palouse 52, Pomeroy 26

Gonzaga Prep 50, University 14

Hockinson 35, Mark Morris 0

Hoquiam 41, Tenino 14

Ilwaco 21, South Bend 6

Kalama 72, Winlock 7

Kamiak 27, Mount Vernon 26

Kamiakin 48, Hanford 14

Kelso 59, Fort Vancouver 7

Kennedy 41, Kentlake 24

Kentwood 54, Hazen 13

Kettle Falls 20, Reardan 7

King’s 60, South Whidbey 32

Kingston 15, Port Angeles 12

Kiona-Benton 44, River View 18

Kittitas 20, Liberty Christian 14

La Center 26, King’s Way Christian School 24

La Salle 62, Highland 0

Lake Roosevelt 34, Oroville 28

Lake Stevens 49, Jackson 19

Lakes 28, Mount Tahoma 12

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 20, Freeman 14

Liberty 38, Nathan Hale 0

Liberty (Spangle) 42, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 14

Liberty Bell 41, Bridgeport 0

Lincoln 54, Wilson 14

Lindbergh 45, Evergreen (Seattle) 6

Lynden 54, Lakewood 26

Mariner 49, Cascade (Everett) 34

Mead 35, Mt. Spokane 12

Meadowdale 42, Shorewood 0

Mercer Island 42, Interlake 34

Monroe 64, Glacier Peak 6

Montesano 62, Forks 6

Moses Lake 35, Eisenhower 7

Mossyrock 43, Wahkiakum 21

Mount Baker 51, Lynden Christian 7

Mountain View 34, Hudson’s Bay 16

Mountlake Terrace 18, Shorecrest 0

Napavine 41, Adna 0

Neah Bay 58, Crescent 0

Newport 31, Issaquah 17

Nooksack Valley 47, Meridian 34

North Kitsap 42, Sequim 7

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 53, Colfax 15

O’Dea 24, Seattle Prep 0

Odessa-Harrington 68, Wellpinit 6

Okanogan 27, Cashmere 7

Olympia 51, South Kitsap 21

Olympic 10, North Mason 6

Orting 64, Clover Park 6

Othello 29, Grandview 7

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 49, Ocosta 0

Peninsula 15, Capital 12

Port Townsend 55, Chimacum 7

Post Falls, Idaho 36, Wenatchee 7

Prosser 49, East Valley (Yakima) 20

Pullman 43, Clarkston 16

Rainier 22, Onalaska 20

Raymond 46, North Beach 20

Redmond 28, Lake Washington 27

Richland 47, Pasco 0

River Ridge 55, Highline 8

Royal 69, Wahluke 8

Sedro-Woolley 42, Sehome 7

Skyline 31, Mount Si 7

Skyview 42, Columbia River 0

Snohomish 68, Everett 27

Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 42, Brewster 6

Southridge 26, Walla Walla 20

Stanwood 35, Marysville-Getchell 12

Steilacoom 33, Tumwater 23

Tacoma Baptist 58, Quilcene 8

Tahoma 48, Kentridge 20

Tekoa/Rosalia 56, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 34

Timberline 26, Shelton 14

Toledo 35, Toutle Lake 0

Toppenish 28, Quincy 0

Tri-Cities Prep 32, White Swan 28

Union 27, Heritage 0

W. F. West 49, Aberdeen 12

Warden 48, College Place 12

Washington 16, White River 14

Washougal 20, Ridgefield 14

West Seattle 57, Cleveland 29

West Valley (Spokane) 58, Kellogg, Idaho 0

West Valley (Yakima) 45, Eastmont 21

Woodinville 48, Inglemoor 0

Woodland 22, R.A. Long 8

Yelm 21, North Thurston 7

Zillah 42, Chelan 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Morton/White Pass vs. Chief Leschi, ppd. to Oct 1.

Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com.