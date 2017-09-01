A complete list of scores as compiled by The Associated Press.
Friday’s Scores
Arlington 26, Redmond 13
Asotin 34, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 20
Auburn Riverside 41, North Thurston 0
Ballard 26, Lynnwood 21
Beaverton, Ore. 47, Battle Ground 6
Bethel 36, Yelm 33
Burlington-Edison 23, King’s 7
Camas 35, Central Catholic, Ore. 13
Capital 20, River Ridge 15
Cascade Christian 41, Orting 7
Central Kitsap 40, Olympic 7
Charles Wright Academy 19, Toledo 18
Chewelah 44, Bridgeport 0
Chiawana 24, Moses Lake 14
Chief Sealth 68, Evergreen (Seattle) 0
Chimacum 21, Neah Bay 6
Clarkston 24, Moscow, Idaho 14
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 29, Central Valley 27
Colfax 9, Reardan 0
College Place 34, Highland 13
Colville 37, Lakeland, Idaho 7
Concrete 41, Life Christian Academy 0
Connell 28, Othello 10
Coupeville 18, South Whidbey 0
Davenport 29, Springdale 0
DeSales 31, La Salle 28
Deer Park 37, Rogers (Spokane) 21
East Valley (Spokane) 58, North Central 57
East Valley (Yakima) 34, Cascade (Leavenworth) 26
Eastlake 42, Issaquah 14
Eatonville 55, Elma 7
Edmonds-Woodway 10, Jackson 0
Eisenhower 35, Pasco 14
Enumclaw 28, White River 11
Ephrata 21, Cashmere 10
Everett 23, Wilson 20
Evergreen (Vancouver) 26, Columbia River 13
Ferndale 49, Vancouver College, British Columbia 12
Forks 68, Vashon Island 0
Freeman 42, Timberlake, Idaho 14
Garfield-Palouse 32, Troy, Idaho 8
Graham-Kapowsin 56, South Kitsap 0
Granger 50, Mabton 6
Granite Falls 34, Shorewood 14
Hanford 41, Davis 0
Hazen 47, Lindbergh 28
Heritage 28, Prairie 14
Hockinson 42, La Center 6
Hudson’s Bay 31, La Salle, Ore. 28
Ilwaco 47, Nestucca, Ore. 24
Kalama 26, Woodland 14
Kamiakin 35, Eastmont 6
Kellogg, Idaho 23, Medical Lake 6
Kelso 40, Mark Morris 0
Kentlake 21, Auburn Mountainview 20
Kentwood 58, Glacier Peak 29
Lake Stevens 49, Stanwood 0
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 48, Bonners Ferry, Idaho 12
Lakewood 42, Clover Park 0
Lewiston, Idaho 21, Walla Walla 0
Liberty (Spangle) 52, Kettle Falls 14
Liberty 45, Cedarcrest 0
Lynden 38, Terry Fox, British Columbia 7
Lynden Christian 7, Bellingham 0
Manson 26, Oroville 0
Meridian 20, Anacortes 14
Monroe 62, Meadowdale 21
Montesano 41, Aberdeen 20
Morton/White Pass 59, Mossyrock 0
Mount Baker 49, Roosevelt 13
Mount Si 34, Skyline 24
Mount Tahoma 44, Port Angeles 0
Mountlake Terrace 41, Sehome 40
Mt. Spokane 23, Peninsula 6
Napavine 42, Raymond 16
Nathan Hale 35, Highline 20
Newport 29, Priest River, Idaho 8
Nooksack Valley 45, Blaine 6
North Kitsap 42, Bainbridge 21
North Mason 21, Shelton 12
Oak Harbor 34, Mariner 12
Ocosta def. Chief Leschi, forfeit
Odessa-Harrington 79, Inchelium 6
Okanogan 49, Warden 6
Olympia 41, Emerald Ridge 0
Onalaska 20, Toutle Lake 14
Post Falls, Idaho 54, Mead 40
Prosser 22, Kennewick 14
Puyallup 33, Curtis 24
Rainier Beach 34, Madison, Ore. 6
Richland 24, Bellevue 21
Ridgefield 41, Castle Rock 0
Riverside 26, St. Maries, Idaho 12
Rochester 23, Tenino 20
Royal 42, Ellensburg 0
Salmon River, Idaho 38, Colton 18
Sammamish 41, Kingston 2
Sedro-Woolley 41, Mount Vernon 35
Selah 55, Lakeside (Seattle) 41
Seton Catholic 49, Toledo, Ore. 18
Shorecrest 20, Interlake 17
Skyview 31, Sunset, Ore. 20
Snohomish 38, Marysville-Pilchuck 22
South Bend 43, Winlock 17
Southridge 24, Wenatchee 21
Stadium 41, Steilacoom 14
Sumner 49, Bonney Lake 13
Sunnyside 27, Cheney 13
Tahoma 16, Federal Way 10
Thomas Jefferson 26, Kentridge 7
Todd Beamer 43, Spanaway Lake 28
Toppenish 35, Naches Valley 3
Tumwater 54, Franklin Pierce 18
Union 35, Hermiston, Ore. 21
University 42, Sandpoint, Idaho 14
W. F. West 39, Hoquiam 6
Wapato 14, Cle Elum/Roslyn 0
Washington 40, Sultan 0
Washougal 54, West Seattle 0
White Swan 56, Darrington 16
Woodinville 36, Bothell 14
Zillah 28, Wahluke 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Sequim vs. Port Townsend, ccd.
West Valley (Yakima) vs. Mercer Island, ccd.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.