A complete of scores from across the state as compiled by the Associated Press.
Adna 12, Rainier 7
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 64, Yakama Tribal 30
Archbishop Murphy def. Granite Falls, forfeit
Auburn Mountainview 42, Auburn 21
Battle Ground 33, Union 29
Bellarmine Prep 45, South Kitsap 27
Bellevue 33, Interlake 7
Bellingham 56, Sehome 43
Black Hills 49, Aberdeen 0
Bonney Lake 36, Wilson 0
Brewster 34, Bridgeport 7
Camas 31, Skyview 9
Capital 16, Central Kitsap 0
Cascade (Everett) 34, Mount Vernon 33
Cascade (Leavenworth) 70, Cle Elum/Roslyn 6
Cashmere 48, Omak 7
Central Valley 38, Ferris 17
Chewelah 35, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 14
Chiawana 48, Southridge 0
Clarkston 10, Cheney 6
Clearwater Valley, Idaho 61, Pomeroy 14
Clover Park 22, Highline 14
Colton 74, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 6
Columbia River 35, Woodland 24
Colville 62, Medical Lake 0
Concrete 20, South Whidbey 8
Connell 59, River View 6
Curtis 14, Rogers (Puyallup) 3
Cusick 30, Columbia (Hunters) 0
Dayton-Waitsburg 55, Mabton 30
Deer Park 22, Freeman 17
East Valley (Yakima) 38, Toppenish 13
Eastlake 58, Mount Si 34
Eastside Catholic 41, Blanchet 13
Edmonds-Woodway 28, Snohomish 26
Eisenhower 48, Wenatchee 31
Ellensburg 56, Quincy 0
Entiat 32, Wellpinit 22
Enumclaw 27, Federal Way 15
Evergreen (Vancouver) 41, Fort Vancouver 0
Ferndale 55, Stanwood 14
Fife 22, White River 7
Forks 22, Tenino 20
Franklin Pierce 71, Evergreen (Seattle) 12
Garfield 11, Ballard 6
Garfield-Palouse 60, Tekoa/Rosalia 8
Gig Harbor 38, Shelton 21
Gonzaga Prep 42, Mt. Spokane 17
Graham-Kapowsin 71, Puyallup 43
Hanford 26, Kennewick 21
Hazen 42, Kentridge 12
Heritage 64, Benson, Ore. 0
Hockinson 47, Washougal 12
Hoquiam 46, Elma 7
Ilwaco 35, Raymond 17
Inchelium 90, Northport 14
Ingraham 24, Franklin 20
Jackson 34, Kamiak 33
Juanita 31, Lake Washington 14
Kalama 48, Wahkiakum 6
Kentlake 21, Tahoma 3
King’s Way Christian School 52, Castle Rock 28
Klahowya 34, Charles Wright Academy 15
La Center 45, Stevenson 0
La Salle 48, Goldendale 7
LaConner 54, Friday Harbor 0
Lake Stevens 54, Glacier Peak 3
Lakes 42, Spanaway Lake 8
Lewis and Clark 17, Shadle Park 7
Liberty 63, West Seattle 27
Liberty (Spangle) 45, Colfax 6
Lincoln 56, Mount Tahoma 8
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 47, Davenport 20
Lummi def. Tulalip Heritage, forfeit
Lynden 31, Blaine 23
Marysville-Pilchuck 21, Arlington 13
Mead 56, Rogers (Spokane) 24
Meadowdale 55, Lynnwood 28
Monroe 56, Mariner 7
Montesano 36, R.A. Long 12
Moses Lake 31, Davis 0
Mount Baker 41, Meridian 28
Mountain View 27, Kelso 14
Newport 26, Riverside 0
Nooksack Valley 35, Lynden Christian 32
North Beach 56, Ocosta 0
North Kitsap 44, Bremerton 10
O’Dea 47, Bainbridge 6
Oak Harbor 39, Marysville-Getchell 7
Okanogan 35, Chelan 12
Olympic 48, Kingston 6
Onalaska 67, Chief Leschi 0
Othello 62, Ephrata 15
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 46, South Bend 0
Port Townsend 57, Coupeville 0
Prairie 30, Hudson’s Bay 28
Prosser 50, Grandview 0
Redmond 28, Mercer Island 25
Renton 33, Port Angeles 6
Republic 26, Selkirk 20
Richland 21, Kamiakin 20, OT
Ridgefield 21, Mark Morris 7
River Ridge 42, Eatonville 17
Royal 50, Kiona-Benton 8
Sandpoint, Idaho 41, Eastmont 27
Seattle Prep 31, Lakeside (Seattle) 18
Sedro-Woolley 17, Burlington-Edison 14
Selah 56, Wapato 0
Sequim 47, North Mason 12
Squalicum 68, Emerald Ridge 55
Steilacoom 27, Orting 14
Sultan 35, Cedarcrest 17
Sumner 21, Olympia 16
Sunnyside 33, West Valley (Yakima) 16
Sunnyside Christian 42, Touchet 20
Tacoma Baptist 54, Rainier Christian 8
Timberline 21, Yelm 7
Todd Beamer 20, Thomas Jefferson 0
Toledo 56, Mossyrock 14
Toutle Lake 56, Winlock 7
Tri-Cities Prep 46, Liberty Christian 6
Tumwater 41, Centralia 0
W. F. West 55, Rochester 0
Walla Walla 42, Pasco 8
Warden 47, Columbia (Burbank) 41
Washington 21, Foss 6
West Valley (Spokane) 25, Pullman 12
White Swan 40, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 6
Wilbur-Creston 36, Springdale 7
Woodinville 31, Issaquah 0
Zillah 23, Naches Valley 7
Thursday’s scores
Auburn Riverside 26, Decatur 7
Cleveland 30, Chief Sealth 13
Lindbergh 45, Foster 27
Naselle 46, Washington School For The Deaf 8
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 49, Reardan 0
Peninsula 23, North Thurston 7
Skyline 34, Bothell 13
Stadium 55, Bethel 37
University 10, North Central 8
