A complete of scores from across the state as compiled by the Associated Press.

By
Seattle Times high school sports coordinator

Adna 12, Rainier 7

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 64, Yakama Tribal 30

Archbishop Murphy def. Granite Falls, forfeit

Auburn Mountainview 42, Auburn 21

Battle Ground 33, Union 29

Bellarmine Prep 45, South Kitsap 27

Bellevue 33, Interlake 7

Bellingham 56, Sehome 43

Black Hills 49, Aberdeen 0

Bonney Lake 36, Wilson 0

Brewster 34, Bridgeport 7

Camas 31, Skyview 9

Capital 16, Central Kitsap 0

Cascade (Everett) 34, Mount Vernon 33

Cascade (Leavenworth) 70, Cle Elum/Roslyn 6

Cashmere 48, Omak 7

Central Valley 38, Ferris 17

Chewelah 35, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 14

Chiawana 48, Southridge 0

Clarkston 10, Cheney 6

Clearwater Valley, Idaho 61, Pomeroy 14

Clover Park 22, Highline 14

Colton 74, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 6

Columbia River 35, Woodland 24

Colville 62, Medical Lake 0

Concrete 20, South Whidbey 8

Connell 59, River View 6

Curtis 14, Rogers (Puyallup) 3

Cusick 30, Columbia (Hunters) 0

Dayton-Waitsburg 55, Mabton 30

Deer Park 22, Freeman 17

East Valley (Yakima) 38, Toppenish 13

Eastlake 58, Mount Si 34

Eastside Catholic 41, Blanchet 13

Edmonds-Woodway 28, Snohomish 26

Eisenhower 48, Wenatchee 31

Ellensburg 56, Quincy 0

Entiat 32, Wellpinit 22

Enumclaw 27, Federal Way 15

Evergreen (Vancouver) 41, Fort Vancouver 0

Ferndale 55, Stanwood 14

Fife 22, White River 7

Forks 22, Tenino 20

Franklin Pierce 71, Evergreen (Seattle) 12

Garfield 11, Ballard 6

Garfield-Palouse 60, Tekoa/Rosalia 8

Gig Harbor 38, Shelton 21

Gonzaga Prep 42, Mt. Spokane 17

Graham-Kapowsin 71, Puyallup 43

Hanford 26, Kennewick 21

Hazen 42, Kentridge 12

Heritage 64, Benson, Ore. 0

Hockinson 47, Washougal 12

Hoquiam 46, Elma 7

Ilwaco 35, Raymond 17

Inchelium 90, Northport 14

Ingraham 24, Franklin 20

Jackson 34, Kamiak 33

Juanita 31, Lake Washington 14

Kalama 48, Wahkiakum 6

Kentlake 21, Tahoma 3

King’s Way Christian School 52, Castle Rock 28

Klahowya 34, Charles Wright Academy 15

La Center 45, Stevenson 0

La Salle 48, Goldendale 7

LaConner 54, Friday Harbor 0

Lake Stevens 54, Glacier Peak 3

Lakes 42, Spanaway Lake 8

Lewis and Clark 17, Shadle Park 7

Liberty 63, West Seattle 27

Liberty (Spangle) 45, Colfax 6

Lincoln 56, Mount Tahoma 8

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 47, Davenport 20

Lummi def. Tulalip Heritage, forfeit

Lynden 31, Blaine 23

Marysville-Pilchuck 21, Arlington 13

Mead 56, Rogers (Spokane) 24

Meadowdale 55, Lynnwood 28

Monroe 56, Mariner 7

Montesano 36, R.A. Long 12

Moses Lake 31, Davis 0

Mount Baker 41, Meridian 28

Mountain View 27, Kelso 14

Newport 26, Riverside 0

Nooksack Valley 35, Lynden Christian 32

North Beach 56, Ocosta 0

North Kitsap 44, Bremerton 10

O’Dea 47, Bainbridge 6

Oak Harbor 39, Marysville-Getchell 7

Okanogan 35, Chelan 12

Olympic 48, Kingston 6

Onalaska 67, Chief Leschi 0

Othello 62, Ephrata 15

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 46, South Bend 0

Port Townsend 57, Coupeville 0

Prairie 30, Hudson’s Bay 28

Prosser 50, Grandview 0

Redmond 28, Mercer Island 25

Renton 33, Port Angeles 6

Republic 26, Selkirk 20

Richland 21, Kamiakin 20, OT

Ridgefield 21, Mark Morris 7

River Ridge 42, Eatonville 17

Royal 50, Kiona-Benton 8

Sandpoint, Idaho 41, Eastmont 27

Seattle Prep 31, Lakeside (Seattle) 18

Sedro-Woolley 17, Burlington-Edison 14

Selah 56, Wapato 0

Sequim 47, North Mason 12

Squalicum 68, Emerald Ridge 55

Steilacoom 27, Orting 14

Sultan 35, Cedarcrest 17

Sumner 21, Olympia 16

Sunnyside 33, West Valley (Yakima) 16

Sunnyside Christian 42, Touchet 20

Tacoma Baptist 54, Rainier Christian 8

Timberline 21, Yelm 7

Todd Beamer 20, Thomas Jefferson 0

Toledo 56, Mossyrock 14

Toutle Lake 56, Winlock 7

Tri-Cities Prep 46, Liberty Christian 6

Tumwater 41, Centralia 0

W. F. West 55, Rochester 0

Walla Walla 42, Pasco 8

Warden 47, Columbia (Burbank) 41

Washington 21, Foss 6

West Valley (Spokane) 25, Pullman 12

White Swan 40, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 6

Wilbur-Creston 36, Springdale 7

Woodinville 31, Issaquah 0

Zillah 23, Naches Valley 7

Thursday’s scores

Auburn Riverside 26, Decatur 7

Cleveland 30, Chief Sealth 13

Lindbergh 45, Foster 27

Naselle 46, Washington School For The Deaf 8

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 49, Reardan 0

Peninsula 23, North Thurston 7

Skyline 34, Bothell 13

Stadium 55, Bethel 37

University 10, North Central 8

Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com.