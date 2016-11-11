Playoff scores from around the state as compiled by the Associated Press.

By
Seattle Times high school sports coordinator
PREP FOOTBALL

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 54, Pomeroy 12

Odessa-Harrington 72, Entiat 16

1A Football Championship
First Round

Connell 48, Montesano 28

Deer Park 21, Naches Valley 0

La Center 28, Port Townsend 7

La Salle 35, Okanogan 20

Zillah 49, Freeman 42, 3OT

1B Playoffs

Colton 74, Inchelium 26

Neah Bay 58, Taholah 22

2A Football Championship
First Round

Archbishop Murphy 34, North Kitsap 0

Liberty 20, Steilacoom 13

Tumwater 44, Washington 7

2B Football Championship
First Round

Asotin 41, Tonasket 3

Liberty (Spangle) 44, Kittitas 6

Napavine 41, Kalama 6

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 48, Lake Roosevelt 16

3A Football Championship
First Round

Bonney Lake 24, Squalicum 7

Eastside Catholic 39, Timberline 21

Lincoln 35, Lynnwood 14

Meadowdale 24, Kelso 20

O’Dea 42, Ferndale 21

4A Football Championship
First Round

Camas 55, Graham-Kapowsin 6

Richland 41, Sunnyside 0

Skyline 31, Eastlake 14

Sumner 58, Monroe 42

Woodinville 27, Mariner 0

