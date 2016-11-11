Playoff scores from around the state as compiled by the Associated Press.
|PREP FOOTBALL
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 54, Pomeroy 12
Odessa-Harrington 72, Entiat 16
|1A Football Championship
|First Round
Connell 48, Montesano 28
Deer Park 21, Naches Valley 0
La Center 28, Port Townsend 7
La Salle 35, Okanogan 20
Zillah 49, Freeman 42, 3OT
|1B Playoffs
Colton 74, Inchelium 26
Neah Bay 58, Taholah 22
|2A Football Championship
|First Round
Archbishop Murphy 34, North Kitsap 0
Liberty 20, Steilacoom 13
Tumwater 44, Washington 7
|2B Football Championship
|First Round
Asotin 41, Tonasket 3
Liberty (Spangle) 44, Kittitas 6
Napavine 41, Kalama 6
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 48, Lake Roosevelt 16
|3A Football Championship
|First Round
Bonney Lake 24, Squalicum 7
Eastside Catholic 39, Timberline 21
Lincoln 35, Lynnwood 14
Meadowdale 24, Kelso 20
O’Dea 42, Ferndale 21
|4A Football Championship
|First Round
Camas 55, Graham-Kapowsin 6
Richland 41, Sunnyside 0
Skyline 31, Eastlake 14
Sumner 58, Monroe 42
Woodinville 27, Mariner 0
