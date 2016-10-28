A complete list of scores from across the state as compiled by the Associated Press.

By
Seattle Times high school sports coordinator

Aberdeen 35, Centralia 12

Adna 39, Onalaska 0

Archbishop Murphy def. Cedarcrest, forfeit

Asotin 43, Wilbur-Creston 14

Auburn Riverside 28, Auburn 0

Battle Ground 64, Davis 6

Bellarmine Prep 31, Puyallup 21

Bellevue 42, Lake Washington 0

Black Hills 53, Rochester 0

Bonney Lake 39, Spanaway Lake 12

Bothell 31, Inglemoor 6

Camas 49, Union 13

Capital 42, Shelton 14

Cascade (Leavenworth) 42, Chelan 33

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 42, South Whidbey 6

Central Kitsap 38, Yelm 21

Charles Wright Academy 47, Vashon Island 13

Chiawana 14, Walla Walla 12

Colfax 24, Kettle Falls 15

Colton 42, Garfield-Palouse 22

Columbia (Burbank) 47, College Place 0

Columbia (White Salmon) 41, Stevenson 14

Colville 43, Chewelah 12

Connell 62, Wahluke 16

Coupeville 24, Chimacum 6

Curtis 59, South Kitsap 22

Cusick 54, Selkirk 14

Deer Park 28, Newport 21

DeSales 15, White Swan 6

Eatonville 21, Washington 13

Edmonds-Woodway 55, Everett 21

Ellensburg 56, Ephrata 14

Enumclaw 28, Auburn Mountainview 27

Ferndale 42, Marysville-Getchell 7

Ferris 24, Lewis and Clark 9

Foss 28, Clover Park 26

Foster 28, Highline 6

Freeman 42, Riverside 8

Gig Harbor 28, North Thurston 26

Glacier Peak 42, Mount Vernon 20

Goldendale 12, Highland 0

Gonzaga Prep 28, Central Valley 19

Grandview 43, Wapato 13

Granite Falls 25, Sultan 7

Hockinson 42, R.A. Long 30

Hoquiam 55, Forks 22

Ilwaco 37, North Beach 14

Inchelium 42, Republic 34

Interlake 41, Redmond 0

Kalama 56, Mossyrock 13

Kamiak 44, Cascade (Everett) 35

Kelso 21, Hudson’s Bay 14

Kennewick 46, Pasco 6

Kentwood 36, Kentlake 0

Kittitas 26, Tri-Cities Prep 20

La Center 40, Castle Rock 20

LaConner 63, Concrete 21

Lake Stevens 42, Monroe 3

Lakes 36, Bethel 8

Lakewood 47, Bellingham 13

Liberty (Spangle) 32, Springdale 8

Life Christian Academy 19, Morton/White Pass 18

Lincoln 28, Stadium 14

Lynden 54, Sehome 0

Lynnwood 36, Shorecrest 21

Mabton 48, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 20

Manson 36, Brewster 0

Mead 35, University 18

Medical Lake 47, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 13

Mercer Island 24, Juanita 14

Montesano 49, Elma 0

Mount Baker 49, Meridian 7

Mount Si 48, Newport 34

Mount Tahoma 16, Wilson 0

Mountain View 48, Evergreen (Vancouver) 7

Mountlake Terrace 50, Shorewood 14

Mt. Rainier 40, Kennedy 27

Naches Valley 42, Granger 6

Napavine 53, Chief Leschi 8

Nooksack Valley 32, Lynden Christian 21

North Kitsap 62, Tenino 16

North Mason 41, Bremerton 0

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 27, Davenport 6

Odessa-Harrington 50, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 12

Okanogan 28, Omak 23

Olympic 48, Port Angeles 0

Oroville 52, Waterville/Mansfield 12

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 38, Raymond 6

Prairie 55, Fort Vancouver 7

Prosser 27, Othello 14

Pullman 28, East Valley (Spokane) 27

Quincy 29, East Valley (Yakima) 0

Richland 49, Hanford 7

Royal 79, River View 9

Seattle Prep 17, Rainier Beach 14

Sedro-Woolley 48, Anacortes 7

Selah 42, Toppenish 7

Sequim 37, Kingston 17

Skyline 34, Issaquah 6

Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 54, Bridgeport 14

South Bend 41, Ocosta 3

Steilacoom 34, Fife 14

Sumner 49, Emerald Ridge 42, OT

Sunnyside 35, Eisenhower 13

Todd Beamer 49, Decatur 12

Toledo 60, Winlock 0

Tonasket 16, Lake Roosevelt 14

Touchet 60, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 6

Tumwater 42, W. F. West 0

Wahkiakum 38, Toutle Lake 12

Wenatchee 17, Eastmont 14

West Valley (Spokane) 17, Clarkston 14

West Valley (Yakima) 51, Moses Lake 14

White River 21, Renton 20

Woodinville 21, Eastlake 16

Woodland 24, Mark Morris 6

Zillah 56, Cle Elum/Roslyn 0

Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com.