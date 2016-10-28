A complete list of scores from across the state as compiled by the Associated Press.
Aberdeen 35, Centralia 12
Adna 39, Onalaska 0
Archbishop Murphy def. Cedarcrest, forfeit
Asotin 43, Wilbur-Creston 14
Most Read Stories
- Jury acquits leaders of Malheur wildlife-refuge standoff
- Watch: Shots reportedly fired, 141 arrested at Dakota Access Pipeline protests WATCH
- Suspicious? Gay groomsman only one left out of rehearsal dinner | Dear Carolyn
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch is never far from teammates’ memories WATCH
- Group headed by Tim Leiweke interested in KeyArena renovation for NBA, NHL VIEW
Auburn Riverside 28, Auburn 0
Battle Ground 64, Davis 6
Bellarmine Prep 31, Puyallup 21
Bellevue 42, Lake Washington 0
Black Hills 53, Rochester 0
Bonney Lake 39, Spanaway Lake 12
Bothell 31, Inglemoor 6
Camas 49, Union 13
Capital 42, Shelton 14
Cascade (Leavenworth) 42, Chelan 33
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 42, South Whidbey 6
Central Kitsap 38, Yelm 21
Charles Wright Academy 47, Vashon Island 13
Chiawana 14, Walla Walla 12
Colfax 24, Kettle Falls 15
Colton 42, Garfield-Palouse 22
Columbia (Burbank) 47, College Place 0
Columbia (White Salmon) 41, Stevenson 14
Colville 43, Chewelah 12
Connell 62, Wahluke 16
Coupeville 24, Chimacum 6
Curtis 59, South Kitsap 22
Cusick 54, Selkirk 14
Deer Park 28, Newport 21
DeSales 15, White Swan 6
Eatonville 21, Washington 13
Edmonds-Woodway 55, Everett 21
Ellensburg 56, Ephrata 14
Enumclaw 28, Auburn Mountainview 27
Ferndale 42, Marysville-Getchell 7
Ferris 24, Lewis and Clark 9
Foss 28, Clover Park 26
Foster 28, Highline 6
Freeman 42, Riverside 8
Gig Harbor 28, North Thurston 26
Glacier Peak 42, Mount Vernon 20
Goldendale 12, Highland 0
Gonzaga Prep 28, Central Valley 19
Grandview 43, Wapato 13
Granite Falls 25, Sultan 7
Hockinson 42, R.A. Long 30
Hoquiam 55, Forks 22
Ilwaco 37, North Beach 14
Inchelium 42, Republic 34
Interlake 41, Redmond 0
Kalama 56, Mossyrock 13
Kamiak 44, Cascade (Everett) 35
Kelso 21, Hudson’s Bay 14
Kennewick 46, Pasco 6
Kentwood 36, Kentlake 0
Kittitas 26, Tri-Cities Prep 20
La Center 40, Castle Rock 20
LaConner 63, Concrete 21
Lake Stevens 42, Monroe 3
Lakes 36, Bethel 8
Lakewood 47, Bellingham 13
Liberty (Spangle) 32, Springdale 8
Life Christian Academy 19, Morton/White Pass 18
Lincoln 28, Stadium 14
Lynden 54, Sehome 0
Lynnwood 36, Shorecrest 21
Mabton 48, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 20
Manson 36, Brewster 0
Mead 35, University 18
Medical Lake 47, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 13
Mercer Island 24, Juanita 14
Montesano 49, Elma 0
Mount Baker 49, Meridian 7
Mount Si 48, Newport 34
Mount Tahoma 16, Wilson 0
Mountain View 48, Evergreen (Vancouver) 7
Mountlake Terrace 50, Shorewood 14
Mt. Rainier 40, Kennedy 27
Naches Valley 42, Granger 6
Napavine 53, Chief Leschi 8
Nooksack Valley 32, Lynden Christian 21
North Kitsap 62, Tenino 16
North Mason 41, Bremerton 0
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 27, Davenport 6
Odessa-Harrington 50, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 12
Okanogan 28, Omak 23
Olympic 48, Port Angeles 0
Oroville 52, Waterville/Mansfield 12
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 38, Raymond 6
Prairie 55, Fort Vancouver 7
Prosser 27, Othello 14
Pullman 28, East Valley (Spokane) 27
Quincy 29, East Valley (Yakima) 0
Richland 49, Hanford 7
Royal 79, River View 9
Seattle Prep 17, Rainier Beach 14
Sedro-Woolley 48, Anacortes 7
Selah 42, Toppenish 7
Sequim 37, Kingston 17
Skyline 34, Issaquah 6
Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 54, Bridgeport 14
South Bend 41, Ocosta 3
Steilacoom 34, Fife 14
Sumner 49, Emerald Ridge 42, OT
Sunnyside 35, Eisenhower 13
Todd Beamer 49, Decatur 12
Toledo 60, Winlock 0
Tonasket 16, Lake Roosevelt 14
Touchet 60, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 6
Tumwater 42, W. F. West 0
Wahkiakum 38, Toutle Lake 12
Wenatchee 17, Eastmont 14
West Valley (Spokane) 17, Clarkston 14
West Valley (Yakima) 51, Moses Lake 14
White River 21, Renton 20
Woodinville 21, Eastlake 16
Woodland 24, Mark Morris 6
Zillah 56, Cle Elum/Roslyn 0
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.