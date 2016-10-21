A complete list of scores from across the state as compiled by the Associated Press.

Seattle Times high school sports coordinator

Concrete 48, Darrington 0

Aberdeen 20, Rochester 0

Adna 40, Morton/White Pass 0

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 58, Entiat 14

Asotin 27, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 14

Auburn Riverside 24, Federal Way 20

Battle Ground 33, Heritage 7

Bellevue 50, Redmond 7

Bellingham 32, Anacortes 14

Bethel 9, Wilson 3

Blaine 48, Sehome 0

Bothell 56, Newport 27

Bremerton 40, Kingston 6

Camas 37, Sunnyside 12

Capital 49, Gig Harbor 17

Cascade (Leavenworth) 34, Okanogan 28

Cashmere 27, Chelan 18

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 28, Cedarcrest 25

Central Valley 55, University 16

Charles Wright Academy 40, Chimacum 16

Chewelah 48, Medical Lake 0

Clarkston 41, Lakeland, Idaho 17

Cle Elum/Roslyn 16, Goldendale 8, OT

Colfax 28, Springdale 14

Columbia River 35, Mark Morris 21

Colville 55, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 7

Connell 55, College Place 0

Curtis 60, Marysville-Getchell 13

Dayton-Waitsburg 49, Kittitas 6

Deer Park 30, Riverside 14

Eastlake 49, Issaquah 7

Eastside Catholic 56, Bainbridge 27

Eatonville 20, Orting 19

Eisenhower 28, West Valley (Yakima) 21, OT

Ellensburg 41, Toppenish 0

Emerald Ridge 31, South Kitsap 14

Fife 57, Foster 15

Forks 46, Elma 38, 3OT

Franklin Pierce 59, Washington 35

Freeman 28, Newport 12

Glacier Peak 45, Kamiak 21

Gonzaga Prep 47, Lewis and Clark 14

Grandview 33, Ephrata 16

Granite Falls 47, South Whidbey 6

Hanford 49, Pasco 23

Hoquiam 48, Hockinson 40

Hudson’s Bay 51, Fort Vancouver 0

Ilwaco 54, Ocosta 6

Inchelium 58, Columbia (Hunters) 0

Juanita 32, Interlake 24

Kelso 30, Evergreen (Seattle) 12

Kennedy 49, Hazen 26

Kentwood 47, Kentridge 7

Kettle Falls 33, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 12

King’s 48, Sultan 7

Kiona-Benton 36, Wahluke 26

Klahowya 45, Coupeville 12

La Center 30, Columbia (White Salmon) 6

La Salle 27, Naches Valley 6

Lake Roosevelt 66, Bridgeport 0

Lake Washington 34, Mercer Island 13

Lakes 41, Stadium 28

Liberty 51, Sammamish 0

Liberty (Spangle) 41, Davenport 0

Lincoln 14, Bonney Lake 3

Lindbergh 18, Foss 6

Lummi 69, Friday Harbor 26

Lynden 31, Burlington-Edison 17

Lynnwood 32, Mountlake Terrace 13

Manson 48, Liberty Bell 0

Mead 49, Ferris 35

Meadowdale 31, Edmonds-Woodway 14

Meridian 47, Nooksack Valley 20

Monroe 54, Jackson 14

Montesano 56, Tenino 14

Moses Lake 38, Wenatchee 0

Mount Si 63, Inglemoor 21

Mountain View 42, Prairie 14

Naselle 56, Oakville 14

Neah Bay 64, Tulalip Heritage 0

North Kitsap 56, North Mason 0

O’Dea 42, Lakeside (Seattle) 3

Oak Harbor 22, Arlington 21

Odessa-Harrington 88, Yakama Tribal 6

Olympia 42, Puyallup 7

Omak 65, Highland 0

Onalaska 26, Castle Rock 14

Othello 41, Quincy 7

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 42, North Beach 24

Peninsula 42, Yelm 14

Pomeroy 38, Colton 18

Prosser 52, Wapato 0

Pullman 15, Cheney 0

Raymond 19, South Bend 6

Reardan 28, Wilbur-Creston 12

Richland 21, Chiawana 14

Royal 60, Columbia (Burbank) 13

Seattle Prep 17, Blanchet 8

Sedro-Woolley 41, Lakewood 21

Selah 53, East Valley (Yakima) 0

Sequim 49, Port Angeles 9

Skyview 43, Union 28

Snohomish 63, Shorewood 21

Southridge 31, Kennewick 21

Spanaway Lake 32, Mount Tahoma 16

Stanwood 27, Marysville-Pilchuck 14

Steilacoom 47, Clover Park 0

Stevenson 19, King’s Way Christian School 18

Sumner 45, Rogers (Puyallup) 7

Sunnyside Christian 38, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 18

Tacoma Baptist 53, Muckleshoot Tribal School 0

Timberline 19, North Thurston 10

Todd Beamer 42, Auburn 20

Toledo 36, Kalama 28

Tonasket 20, Oroville 16

Touchet 42, Garfield-Palouse 14

Toutle Lake 26, Mossyrock 6

Tri-Cities Prep 28, Mabton 8

Tumwater 31, Black Hills 6

W. F. West 27, Centralia 0

Warden 32, River View 28

Washougal 27, R.A. Long 19

Wellpinit 30, Pateros 24

West Valley (Spokane) 38, East Valley (Spokane) 21

White Swan 60, Liberty Christian 36

Woodland 38, Ridgefield 16

Zillah 57, Granger 24

Thursday’s scores

Auburn Mountainview 24, Decatur 10

Enumclaw 29, Thomas Jefferson 14

Graham-Kapowsin 35, Bellarmine Prep 10

Kamiakin 48, Walla Walla 21

Mt. Spokane 7, Shadle Park 0

North Central 21, Rogers (Spokane) 8

Renton 42, Highline 6

Tahoma 49, Kent Meridian 37

Woodinville 42, Skyline 35, 3OT

Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com.