A complete list of scores from across the state as compiled by the Associated Press.
Concrete 48, Darrington 0
Aberdeen 20, Rochester 0
Adna 40, Morton/White Pass 0
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 58, Entiat 14
Most Read Stories
- 2,000 Seattle teachers wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts to class VIEW
- Seattle skyline is tops in construction cranes — more than any other U.S. city
- Petition seeks recall of Wonder Woman as U.N. ambassador
- The great debate: Did Trump say ‘bigly’ or ‘big league’? (Poll) WATCH
- Seahawks Richard Sherman thinks NFL intentionally edited highlight video of Atlanta's final play WATCH
Asotin 27, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 14
Auburn Riverside 24, Federal Way 20
Battle Ground 33, Heritage 7
Bellevue 50, Redmond 7
Bellingham 32, Anacortes 14
Bethel 9, Wilson 3
Blaine 48, Sehome 0
Bothell 56, Newport 27
Bremerton 40, Kingston 6
Camas 37, Sunnyside 12
Capital 49, Gig Harbor 17
Cascade (Leavenworth) 34, Okanogan 28
Cashmere 27, Chelan 18
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 28, Cedarcrest 25
Central Valley 55, University 16
Charles Wright Academy 40, Chimacum 16
Chewelah 48, Medical Lake 0
Clarkston 41, Lakeland, Idaho 17
Cle Elum/Roslyn 16, Goldendale 8, OT
Colfax 28, Springdale 14
Columbia River 35, Mark Morris 21
Colville 55, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 7
Connell 55, College Place 0
Curtis 60, Marysville-Getchell 13
Dayton-Waitsburg 49, Kittitas 6
Deer Park 30, Riverside 14
Eastlake 49, Issaquah 7
Eastside Catholic 56, Bainbridge 27
Eatonville 20, Orting 19
Eisenhower 28, West Valley (Yakima) 21, OT
Ellensburg 41, Toppenish 0
Emerald Ridge 31, South Kitsap 14
Fife 57, Foster 15
Forks 46, Elma 38, 3OT
Franklin Pierce 59, Washington 35
Freeman 28, Newport 12
Glacier Peak 45, Kamiak 21
Gonzaga Prep 47, Lewis and Clark 14
Grandview 33, Ephrata 16
Granite Falls 47, South Whidbey 6
Hanford 49, Pasco 23
Hoquiam 48, Hockinson 40
Hudson’s Bay 51, Fort Vancouver 0
Ilwaco 54, Ocosta 6
Inchelium 58, Columbia (Hunters) 0
Juanita 32, Interlake 24
Kelso 30, Evergreen (Seattle) 12
Kennedy 49, Hazen 26
Kentwood 47, Kentridge 7
Kettle Falls 33, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 12
King’s 48, Sultan 7
Kiona-Benton 36, Wahluke 26
Klahowya 45, Coupeville 12
La Center 30, Columbia (White Salmon) 6
La Salle 27, Naches Valley 6
Lake Roosevelt 66, Bridgeport 0
Lake Washington 34, Mercer Island 13
Lakes 41, Stadium 28
Liberty 51, Sammamish 0
Liberty (Spangle) 41, Davenport 0
Lincoln 14, Bonney Lake 3
Lindbergh 18, Foss 6
Lummi 69, Friday Harbor 26
Lynden 31, Burlington-Edison 17
Lynnwood 32, Mountlake Terrace 13
Manson 48, Liberty Bell 0
Mead 49, Ferris 35
Meadowdale 31, Edmonds-Woodway 14
Meridian 47, Nooksack Valley 20
Monroe 54, Jackson 14
Montesano 56, Tenino 14
Moses Lake 38, Wenatchee 0
Mount Si 63, Inglemoor 21
Mountain View 42, Prairie 14
Naselle 56, Oakville 14
Neah Bay 64, Tulalip Heritage 0
North Kitsap 56, North Mason 0
O’Dea 42, Lakeside (Seattle) 3
Oak Harbor 22, Arlington 21
Odessa-Harrington 88, Yakama Tribal 6
Olympia 42, Puyallup 7
Omak 65, Highland 0
Onalaska 26, Castle Rock 14
Othello 41, Quincy 7
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 42, North Beach 24
Peninsula 42, Yelm 14
Pomeroy 38, Colton 18
Prosser 52, Wapato 0
Pullman 15, Cheney 0
Raymond 19, South Bend 6
Reardan 28, Wilbur-Creston 12
Richland 21, Chiawana 14
Royal 60, Columbia (Burbank) 13
Seattle Prep 17, Blanchet 8
Sedro-Woolley 41, Lakewood 21
Selah 53, East Valley (Yakima) 0
Sequim 49, Port Angeles 9
Skyview 43, Union 28
Snohomish 63, Shorewood 21
Southridge 31, Kennewick 21
Spanaway Lake 32, Mount Tahoma 16
Stanwood 27, Marysville-Pilchuck 14
Steilacoom 47, Clover Park 0
Stevenson 19, King’s Way Christian School 18
Sumner 45, Rogers (Puyallup) 7
Sunnyside Christian 38, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 18
Tacoma Baptist 53, Muckleshoot Tribal School 0
Timberline 19, North Thurston 10
Todd Beamer 42, Auburn 20
Toledo 36, Kalama 28
Tonasket 20, Oroville 16
Touchet 42, Garfield-Palouse 14
Toutle Lake 26, Mossyrock 6
Tri-Cities Prep 28, Mabton 8
Tumwater 31, Black Hills 6
W. F. West 27, Centralia 0
Warden 32, River View 28
Washougal 27, R.A. Long 19
Wellpinit 30, Pateros 24
West Valley (Spokane) 38, East Valley (Spokane) 21
White Swan 60, Liberty Christian 36
Woodland 38, Ridgefield 16
Zillah 57, Granger 24
Thursday’s scores
Auburn Mountainview 24, Decatur 10
Enumclaw 29, Thomas Jefferson 14
Graham-Kapowsin 35, Bellarmine Prep 10
Kamiakin 48, Walla Walla 21
Mt. Spokane 7, Shadle Park 0
North Central 21, Rogers (Spokane) 8
Renton 42, Highline 6
Tahoma 49, Kent Meridian 37
Woodinville 42, Skyline 35, 3OT
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.