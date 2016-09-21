The No. 5 Cougars host the No. 10 Falcons in a key KingCo 4A Conference game Friday night.

WOODINVILLE — Jacob Sirmon searched for a genteel word when sharing his Bothell football team’s view of Woodinville.

There wasn’t one.

“We hate Woodinville,” said Sirmon, a 6-foot-4 junior quarterback.

Normally the sentiment would be locker-room material for an opponent. Not here.

Woodinville seniors Mack Minnehan and Ben Metsker instead scoffed at hearing Sirmon’s remark. The Falcons feel the same and expected Sirmon to look forward to Friday’s rivalry game at Pop Keeney Stadium.

Last year’s matchup was pivotal for both teams. Woodinville won 35-14, picking Sirmon off five times. After a 1-3 start to the season, the early-October win helped propel a 4-1 finish for the Falcons.

Woodinville advanced to the Class 4A state quarterfinals, where it lost 28-18 to eventual-champion Gonzaga Prep.

“He’s definitely going to be looking for some vengeance,” said Minnehan, a 6-foot strong safety. “He’s trying to prove something to us. Last year against us was probably his worst game. But that was last year. This year is a new thing, and our defense is ready.”

Woodinville is ranked 10th in The Seattle Times’ Class 4A state rankings, making its first appearance partly because of the defense. The team is undefeated to start the season (3-0), outscoring its opponents 103-14.

The lineup of seven returning starters on the defense call themselves the “Dark Side.” Metsker, a 6-1 inside linebacker, leads the team in tackles.

Minnehan missed the team’s opening four games last season due to a back injury suffered during the baseball season. Woodinville was 1-3 without him.

“His first game back was playing against Bothell last year,” Woodinville coach Wayne Maxwell said. “When he came back, he jelled us together. We have a lot of good other parts, but playing that safety position, he united the front with the back. Everybody does their role and plays solid, team defense.”

How the Falcons’ defense plays against No. 5 Bothell (3-0) will be telling.

Sirmon was rattled by last year’s outcome.

“I was under the shadow of that game,” Sirmon said recently. “For us, last year being the first time, I was surprised. … That game was a live one … and the best learning experience I could have had.”