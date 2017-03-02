Seattle-based Metro League has a combined six teams still alive in the Class 3A state tournament, including boys defending champion Rainier Beach.

The Final Score released its live broadcast schedule for the state tournament at the Tacoma Dome this week. The stream provided by Varsity Hoops Live on the internet (at thefinalscore.tv) is for the boys and girls Class 3A state basketball tournament starting Thursday at 10:30 a.m. with top-seeded Bishop Blanchet’s girls quarterfinal game against No. 10 seed Lynnwood. The day’s schedule ends with Garfield’s quarterfinal matchup at 9 p.m.

Here’s the full schedule:

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT BROADCAST

10:30am- No. 10 Lynnwood vs. No. 1 Bishop Blanchet – GIRLS

12:15pm- No. 12 Seattle Prep vs. No. 6 Snohomish — GIRLS

3:45pm- No. 11 Seattle Prep vs. No. 5 Lincoln — BOYS

5:30pm- No. 7 Stanwood vs. No. 1 Nathan Hale — BOYS

7:15pm- No. 12 Wilson vs. No. 3 West Seattle — BOYS

9pm- No. 4 Rainier Beach vs. No. 2 Garfield — BOYS