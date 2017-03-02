Seattle-based Metro League has a combined six teams still alive in the Class 3A state tournament, including boys defending champion Rainier Beach.
The Final Score released its live broadcast schedule for the state tournament at the Tacoma Dome this week. The stream provided by Varsity Hoops Live on the internet (at thefinalscore.tv) is for the boys and girls Class 3A state basketball tournament starting Thursday at 10:30 a.m. with top-seeded Bishop Blanchet’s girls quarterfinal game against No. 10 seed Lynnwood. The day’s schedule ends with Garfield’s quarterfinal matchup at 9 p.m.
Here’s the full schedule:
WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT BROADCAST
10:30am- No. 10 Lynnwood vs. No. 1 Bishop Blanchet – GIRLS
Most Read Stories
- Accountants in Oscar mistake are off the show
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
- Site of Amazon’s cloud glitch made it especially disruptive
- Wells Fargo to Seattle: Take your money and go now
- Washington is best West Coast state in new national ranking — and 5th overall
12:15pm- No. 12 Seattle Prep vs. No. 6 Snohomish — GIRLS
3:45pm- No. 11 Seattle Prep vs. No. 5 Lincoln — BOYS
5:30pm- No. 7 Stanwood vs. No. 1 Nathan Hale — BOYS
7:15pm- No. 12 Wilson vs. No. 3 West Seattle — BOYS
9pm- No. 4 Rainier Beach vs. No. 2 Garfield — BOYS
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.