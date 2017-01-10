The 11-member class will be permanently recognized at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Washington Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame announced Tuesday its 2017 Hall of Fame inductees. The honorees have a combined 311 years of service to the sport and will be permanently recognized at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

But first they’ll be celebrated March 19 with a formal ceremony at the Red Lion Hotel in Olympia. The event starts at 2 p.m. and is open to the public with tickets ranging from $10 to $100.

The 2017 honorees are former Auburn coach Kip Herren, who compiled a 139-28-1 dual meet record and had eight state champions; Edmonds-Woodway coach Tom Sewell, who began his career in 1972; former University of Washington wrestler Paul Jackson, who last coached at Mercer Island; Yelm coach Gaylord Strand, who’s led the school’s wrestling program for 43 years; and former Sumner coach Dick Wooding, who began coaching in 1958. Legendary coaches James Ball (Curtis) and Rick Bowers (Warden) along with officials Rich Tschirgi and the deceased Donald “Spud” Walley round out the list of those being inducted for a “Lifetime of Service.”

State Legislator Richard “Dick” Muri will receive the “Outstanding American” award. Muri was a 2002 middle school wrestling Coach of the Year in Steilacoom. The deceased Jace Malek (West Valley High) will be honored with the “Medal of Courage.”