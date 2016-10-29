The Chargers senior will be joined by five of her teammates at the state meet.

UNIVERSITY PLACE — She won the 100-yard butterfly and placed third in the 50 freestyle, but the big news for Kentridge senior Haley Childress was the number of her teammates who would be joining her at the Class 4A state meet in two weeks.

“Part of the reason I do well in my events is because of seeing everyone else on our team do amazing,” said Childress after five of her teammates qualified for state during Saturday night’s West Central District meet at Curtis High School.

“We had five girls qualify individually for state. That’s never happened in my four years of swimming, and it’s probably the most exciting I’ve ever seen.”

Kentridge, with 252 points, trailed only first-place Curtis (326) in team points. Sumner (249), Puyallup (208) and Tahoma (196) completed the top five.

Joining Childress at state will be her twin sister, Michaela, who qualified in the 200 free. Also headed to state: freshman Grace Gallagher (200 free and 100 fly), Julia Seibel (50 free) and Haley De Priest (500 free). Sophomore Alyssa Miron also qualified as a member of the Chargers’ 400 free relay team.

Childress, who also competed in two relays, repeated her 100 fly championship from last year (winning Saturday in a school-record 58.07 seconds) and posted personal-best times in her two individual events. What satisfied her the most about her own swims? “The fact that I’ve accomplished goals that I set for myself,” she said. “It’s extremely exciting to go best times in my events.”

Enumclaw sophomore Elise Pratt also set a school record while winning the 100 breaststroke (1:07.27). Could she sense she was having a good race? “Not really,” she said. “The water was kind of choppy, but if felt good at the end. During the final 50 I kind of stretched it out.” Was that her strategy? Pratt laughed. “It just happened,” she said with a smile.

Pratt’s mom, Becky, is Enumclaw’s coach. She competed four years (1987-90) at state in the breaststroke.

“She far surpasses me,” Becky said of her 16-year-old daughter. “She always brings it home; she’s a great finisher. At state she’s going to drop more time and place in the top four.”

“She’s a hard coach,” Elise said with a laugh as her mom rubbed her palms as if she was hatching some diabolical coaching plot.

Notes

• Tahoma senior Lindsey Hanger earned two second-place finishes, in the 50 free (24.94) and 100 free (54.00). “I’ve been working on getting out there fast, and I’m happy about that tonight,” she said. “I just want to keep dropping time.”

• Freshman Shayla Merkle of Kennedy Catholic placed second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 200 individual medley despite training for three hours earlier in the day for her club team. “I’m used to it, but I’m tired,” said Merkle, 14. Her high point? “I finally went under a minute (59.78) in my 100 fly after about a year of double-0’s (one-minute times).”