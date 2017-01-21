Panthers missed possible game-tying three-point attempt as final buzzer sounded; suffered third straight loss.

Defending the ball isn’t a problem for Rainier Beach’s girls basketball team. Scoring was the question mark as it headed into a 2016-17 season without guard Saniah Simpson-Patu. The graduate averaged 16 points and 6.2 rebounds per game as captain of the Vikings’ 20-7 squad last year.

Well, junior Grace Williams is emerging as a solid offensive threat alongside returning standout Nirae Petty. Williams scored 18 of her game-high 20 points in the opening half of a 55-52 win against No. 8 Seattle Prep on Friday.

“She’s always been a really good defensive player, but now that the seniors are gone, we have to step it up,” Petty said. “(Grace) has been good at running the point and scoring.”

Williams, a 5-foot-5 guard, averaged 6.4 points per game as a sophomore. She’s bumped that up to 10.9 this season. And it was her season-high 20 that helped the Vikings survive a scoring drought against Seattle Prep.

Beach led 49-36 at the end of the third quarter. It became complacent in the final period, however, forcing it to rely on its defense to seal the win. The Vikings did not score after a pair of free throws by Petty with 3:09 left in the game.

Prep sophomore Bea Franklin used Beach’s missed opportunities to pull the Panthers back in the game. Her breakaway layin with 40 seconds left shrunk the deficit to three points.

Franklin, a 5-8 guard, grabbed a big defensive rebound off a missed free throw to give Seattle Prep a chance to tie. Teammate Helen Sauvage missed the three-point attempt at the final buzzer.

Freshman center Marie Hauck led the Panthers with 15 points. Franklin added 14 while senior Chinwe Ezeonu added 13.

“We get too comfortable at the end,” said Petty, the senior finished with 16 points. “That’s something we’re starting to realize and we’re going to be working on in practice because we always take the lead and how we got there, we think we can keep it that way. It doesn’t work like that because basketball is a game of runs. One thing we’re good at is keeping our composure. Even if we’re down or the game is hectic, we’re able to pump each other up. Nobody acts like it’s the end of the world.”

The loss was Seattle Prep’s third straight. The Panthers are now 11-5 and 7-4 in Metro play. The Vikings improved to 12-4 and 8-3 in the league.