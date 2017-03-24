The talented sophomore has learned to relax and she can help make Kamiak a contender for the Class 4A state title.

The goal remains the same.

It’s the motivation that has changed for Jane Kim.

The Kamiak sophomore already is the No. 1 player for the Knights’ girls golf team that hopes to contend for a Class 4A team title in May when the state tournament takes place at Meadowwood Golf Course in Spokane.

5 to watch Teams Mercer Island girls: The Islanders won the Class 3A title in 2015, finished fourth a year ago and appear to be poised once again to make a run. In blustery conditions at this season’s first tournament on Whidbey Island, Mercer Island blitzed the field by 40 strokes. Liberty boys: The Patriots won the Class 2A title in May after finishing second to Sammamish in 2015. With the likes of Luke Hall and Chase McIntosh returning, Liberty is set up for a third straight big finish. King’s boys: The Knights edged runner-up Seattle Academy at the Class 1A tournament, 90.5-88, for the team title. King’s added the championship to a fourth-place finish in 2015. Roosevelt boys: The Roughriders lost a couple of seniors off the team that beat runner-up Capital, 136.5-76.5, to win the Class 3A title a year ago. But with Gabe Spach and several up-and-coming underclassmen, Roosevelt has the chance to make a run at a repeat. Kamiak girls: The Knights placed second in the wind to Mercer Island at the season’s first tournament, led in scoring by junior Annette Vo. She and Jane Kim are just two of a cadre of young, talented Kamiak players. Players Sean Kato, Redmond (Jr.): Tied for first at the state tournament in May with a 145, but lost in a three-way playoff on the fifth hole. Gabe Spach, Roosevelt (Sr.): Finished seventh in Class 3A as a junior with a 147. Part of a Roughriders squad that ran away with the team title, beating runner-up Capital by 60 points. He will lead the push for a repeat. Katelann Soth, Kentwood (Sr.): The Western Washington signee placed 10th in Class 4A as a junior. Has fulfilled the first part of her goals — the opportunity to play in college. Wants to make a run at the LPGA Tour. Julia Dai, Bellevue (Jr.): Her two-day total of 162 was good enough to tie for sixth with Marli Koba of Garfield (who is a senior this season) at the Class 3A tournament a year ago. The Wolverines placed fourth as a team. Abby Euyang, Lakeside (Sr.); Has moved up the leaderboard each season, from 10th as a freshman to a third as a sophomore and second in Class 3A last May, shooting a 155. Her busy final week of athletics also included an appearance at the state track meet, where she threw the javelin. Doug Drowley

Kim has earned that designation coming off a freshman season in which she was Kamiak’s top individual finisher (17th) with two rounds in the 70s (79-78—157) a year ago. That placement fell just a little short of her individual goal — a top-10 finish — that remains in place for this spring, as well.

“Her swing is gorgeous,” Kamiak coach Dan Murnan said. “Her tempo is the same all the time. You can just watch her on the range and enjoy it so much.”

Even so, Kim came to a point last year where she considered giving it all up. She would practice four hours a day, then on tournament days go out and not shoot scores as low as she expected.

“That’s when I got really stressed,” Kim said. “That’s where I’d doubt myself. So many people expect me to be good. But there are so many other very good players. I don’t always get a first place.”

In her mind, even a best effort sometimes didn’t measure up.

After all, her parents moved the family from Korea when Kim was 6 years old to the United States.

“In Asia there is so much competition for education,” Kim said. “My parents wanted a better education for us (she and twin brother, Alex). I think I put more pressure on myself because of their sacrifice.”

Kim found she was playing golf for herself, because she wanted to be doing it, only about half the time. The other half, she had her parents, her parents’ friends and other outside motivations in her mind. She lost some of the love for the game that she had developed early on in her life.

Kim took up golf early, in part because her father Kyu enjoyed it. She quickly showed a talent for the game.

Others noticed it, even if she didn’t always see.

“My dad’s friends actually influenced me to keep playing,” Kim said. “They would tell me how great my swing was, and that I was going to be so good.”

Kim didn’t always believe.

“I’m not sure she realizes how good she is,” Murnan said, “or how good she can become.”

Kim is finding that out. And as she does, she has rediscovered the reasons she wants to be on the golf course.

She realizes she wants to play because she enjoys it. She enjoys walking with competitors, talking about the game, learning different aspects of how they might practice differently from her.

“Golf has helped me to be more social,” said Kim, whose father remains her coach. “These other girls go out and have professional golf teachers. I’m just trying to find my own path.”

It’s a path she gets to share at Kamiak, not just with a talented group of teammates, but with her twin brother. Alex Kim also made the state tournament on the boys side a year ago but didn’t make the cut.

The siblings practice together almost every day with the Knights boys and girls teams.

“It just helps me a lot,” Jane Kim said of having her brother around. “It helps me feel supported.”