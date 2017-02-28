The Grizzlies, who have won 22 consecutive games, return to the Tacoma Dome for the first time since 2013 after just missing the past few seasons.

In the past four seasons, the Glacier Peak girls basketball team has lost a total of 15 games, but for all its success in that time, the Grizzlies have never played a game in the Tacoma Dome.

Two of the last three years the Grizzlies’ season ended with heartbreaking losses in the regional round of the Class 3A state tournament, and last year injuries and illness kept them from advancing out of the district tournament.

What did the Grizzlies learn from all that adversity?

Class 4A state girls When: Wednesday through Saturday Where: Tacoma Dome. Follow along: Follow @TimesPrepsMattM, @JaydaEvans, @Krueger_David, @aaronlommers and @wiaawa on Twitter. Top story lines: Defending champion Central Valley is seeded fifth this season. The Bears (24-0) are vying for their fifth all-time title. … Top-seeded Kentlake is making its seventh all-time state tournament appearance. It is 8-10 overall in state play. … No. 6 seed Bellarmine Prep entered regionals having not lost a game since Dec. 7. … Third-seeded Glacier Peak makes its first appearance in the Class 4A tournament. It was 2-7 all-time in the Class 3A state tournament. … No. 4 seed Sunnyside suffered its first loss of the season in district play. … No. 8 seed Camas averages 4.7 steals per game. Top players: PG Sammy Fatkin 5-9, Glacier Peak; F Shalyse Smith 6-1, Bellarmine Prep; G Madeline Garcia 5-8, Bellarmine Prep; G Gabby Bruno 5-10, Kentlake; F JaQuaya Miller 6-3, Kentridge. Favorites: No. 5 seed Central Valley, No. 7 seed Kentridge, No. 6 Bellarmine Prep. Last: Glacier Peak entered regionals having not lost since its season opener at Stanwood. Jayda Evans

“They don’t like to lose,” coach Brian Hill said.

It sounds like a simple lesson, but it has helped define their identity this season.

Glacier Peak, which moved up to Class 4A when the WIAA reclassification went into effect before the 2016-17 school year, finally broke through with its victory over Lake Stevens in the Northwest District championship game on Feb. 16.

The Grizzlies followed that by ending a 21-game winning streak for Bellarmine Prep (and extending their own winning streak to 22 games) with a 63-53 win in regionals to earn a berth in the state quarterfinals.

Senior Paisley Johnson, who has been on varsity all four years of her high-school career, scored a game-high 23 points against Lake Stevens and improved on that performance with 29 against the Lions.

“This means a lot to me,” Johnson said. “It means a lot to my team, because we’ve worked so hard to get here. The last three years I know so many of these girls have been putting in time just for the dome experience.”

Knowing that a win over Lake Stevens meant she would play in the Tacoma Dome for the first time, Johnson was more than ready.

“I told myself that I’m leaving everything out on the court and nothing is going to stop me, no girl is going to stop me,” she said. “I’m going to push myself and push my teammates so we can get this ‘W’ and have our goal.”

Johnson has come a long way the past two seasons. According to Hill, she’s always had a great work ethic, but she’s learned how to play smarter and her team has reaped the benefits.

“If I told Paisley, ‘There is a ball on the other side of that wall, will you go get it?’ She would run through that wall and go get it,” Hill said. “She would still do that, but now she would stop and think about it and be like, ‘Well, I could go around (the wall).’ In a game, there is never a ball that she doesn’t think she can get. We call it a 50-50 ball. Paisley sees every ball as a 50-50 chance when really, a lot of times, it’s like a 90 percent chance they are going to get it and a 10 percent chance that Paisley is going to get it, but she still sees it as a 50-50 ball. She’s starting to recognize that those cause fouls.”

Johnson has led her team in scoring each of the last two games, but she’s had help from fellow senior guard Samantha Fatkin as the Vikings and Lions both keyed in on the team’s leading scorer, senior post Kayla Watkins. Fatkin had 20 against Lake Stevens and 19 against Bellarmine Prep.

“Those two would not be as good as they are without each other,” Hill said. “They hate to lose, even if it’s against each other. There are times where if we run drills in practice and I have them matched up, I have to stop the drill because they just don’t like to lose. There is nothing personal about it, they just don’t like to lose.”

Johnson will continue her playing career next year at Brigham Young University, while Fatkin will do the same at the University of Arizona.

“Paisley and I have pushed each other since day one,” Fatkin said. “We’ve always been competitors against each other. If it weren’t for Paisley, I wouldn’t be the player I am today. She pushes me every day in practice. She’s never taken it easy on me, and that’s something that I thank her for. … She’s just one of those players you want to play with.”

Not to be forgotten, Watkins will also play at the next level next year at Weber State, giving the Grizzlies three Division I players.

Glacier Peak’s girls program hasn’t been to Tacoma since 2013, and the Grizzlies have never won a game there. Hill hopes that finally changes this week.

“I hope it ends well,” he said. “For as much as they’ve put into this program, their belief in me, their belief in the system and their belief in each other, I really hope it ends well for them – and for us. I’ll miss them. They’ve helped build the program into what we are, and they’ve kept this thing going for four years.”