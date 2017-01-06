The Grizzlies, a traditional power, moved up from the Wesco 3A this season. They took over sole possession of first place in the Wesco 4A after an 81-35 win over Kamiak.

SNOHOMISH — The Glacier Peak girls basketball team has officially crashed the Wesco 4A party.

A perennial state contender in Class 3A the past few seasons, the Grizzlies moved up to 4A for the 2016-17 season and have met similar success so far this year.

Glacier Peak’s latest outing helped the Grizzlies take over sole possession of first place in the standings with a convincing 81-35 victory over Kamiak Friday night at Glacier Peak High School.

The 81 points were just one away from the Grizzlies’ school record.

“We’re the 4A newcomers. I haven’t played Kamiak in maybe four or five years,” said Glacier Peak coach Brian Hill, who beat the Knights 55-38 in 2013. “We’re still trying to learn all the teams. We’re just trying to take care of our business. So far, we’re doing all right.”

In its first four league games, Glacier Peak (10-1, 5-0 Wesco) has outscored its opponents by an average of 30 points. Kamiak (6-4, 3-1), which came in tied with the Grizzlies for first place in the Wesco 4A standings, was scoring 52 points per game before being held to its second-lowest point total of the season.

“One thing we’ve been working on is our defense,” Hill said of the Grizzlies’ aggressive full-court pressure. “We know that they’re a good three-point-shooting team, so (we tried to) just not let them get easy shots. They still made some.”

Kayla Watkins, a Weber State commit, led the offensive attack for Glacier Peak with 25 points and 18 rebounds. The 6-foot-1 senior netted 14 points in the third quarter as the Grizzlies built on a 22-point halftime lead.

That has become a trend for Glacier Peak in its new conference this season.

“It is nice to see new faces and new teams. It’s just a change,” Watkins said. “We kind of molded in with it. We’re having fun.”

Fellow senior — and BYU commit — Paisley Johnson added 18 points and 10 rebounds and University of Arizona-bound senior Samantha Fatkin scored 14 points for the Grizzlies.

“We want Kayla to get the ball on the inside because that makes our (perimeter shooting) a little bit easier. It makes it easy when Kayla is going,” Hill said. “Paisley, Sammy, Kayla — they’re good. That’s a load for any team.”

Glacier Peak was playing hours after it found out it was ranked fourth in the initial Class 4A girls basketball RPI rankings released by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association. Kamiak was 17th of the state’s 64 4A teams. Lake Stevens, which is also in the mix in Wesco 4A, was sixth.

RPI doesn’t get a team into the postseason, just seeds it in the regional and state tournaments.

“I told the girls, ‘Hey, it’s nice. It’s great,’ ” Hill said. “ ‘Try not to get too much into it. It doesn’t mean anything if you lose tonight.’ It’s great right now but we’ve got to wait for another month and a half here to figure out where we really are at the end of the season.”

“We still have potential to grow,” Watkins said. “We’re playing really well. This is only halfway through the season. By the end of the season we should be a really good team.”

Senior Kate Huguenin led Kamiak with 12 points and Aliea Marrero added eight.