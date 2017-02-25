The Grizzlies, playing their first season in Class 4A, earn a spot in the state quarterfinals.

The Glacier Peak Grizzlies led Saturday’s Class 4A state regional girls basketball game at Jackson High School by 10 points after the first quarter.

It proved to be a deficit that Bellarmine Prep, ranked sixth in the state by Rating Percentage Index, could never fully make up.

The No. 3 Lions trimmed the deficit to four early in the fourth quarter, but the Grizzlies were able to hold on for a 63-53 victory. With the win, the Grizzlies advance to the state quarterfinals at the Tacoma Dome on Thursday.

Bellarmine Prep will play a loser-out game on Wednesday, also at the Tacoma Dome, against Woodinville at 3:45 p.m.

“When your backs are up against the wall, you never know what is going to happen,” Glacier Peak coach Brian Hill said. “We just wanted to get a good game and make sure that we win, and if we didn’t win we’d come back at it (on Wednesday), but it takes a little bit of the pressure off, so it’s nice.”

For the most part, the Lions took away Glacier Peak’s leading scorer, senior post Kayla Watkins, who finished with just four points.

But just like they did a little over a week ago, in the district championship victory over Lake Stevens, senior guards Paisley Johnson and Samantha Fatkin picked up the slack offensively. The two combined for 48 points, with Johnson finishing with a game-high 29 and Fatkin adding 19.

“They did a good job of taking Kayla away, but we got guard play and that helps,” Hill said. “If they try to take the guards away, we’ll get Kayla going.”

Johnson scored 17 of her 29 points in the first half as the Grizzlies built their lead.

“What Paisley does is she goes at a high pace all the time, so when the game is fast, she knows how to play that way because she plays fast all the time,” Hill said. “She can finish and she can take control. She has a confidence about her and the team feeds off her. Paisley is just an incredible kid, some of the shots she made were just like, ‘Wow.’ ”

Bellarmine Prep’s leading scorer, junior Shalyse Smith, struggled against the Grizzlies’ defense in the first half, finishing with just three points at the break. She had 17 points by game’s end, most of which came in the fourth quarter when the Lions were desperately trying to rally.

“I thought our man defense at the beginning of the game was pretty tough,” Hill said. “I was impressed and happy with the way we started the game.”

Both teams entered the game riding 21-game winning streaks. The Lions (23-2) now have to figure out how to regroup for Wednesday, while the Grizzlies (22-1) extended their streak to 22, which likely won’t go unnoticed by other teams at the Tacoma Dome next week.

The Grizzlies moved up to the 4A classification this season after several successful seasons in 3A.

“We were ready to go,” Hill said. “We didn’t think anything about the streak, we just want to win games and that’s what we were out here trying to do.”

Note

• In Class 4A boys regional game also at Jackson High, No. 13 Bellarmine Prep (17-9) eliminated No. 12 Kamiak (18-8) 79-68. The Lions will play Kentwood in a loser-out game Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.