The defending Class 3A state champ sits in third after the first day of the Class 4A state swimming and diving championships.

Glacier Peak diver Connor May won the Class 3A state title in his first state meet in Washington a year ago.

Now, the senior is going for a Class 4A medal to go along with it at the state swimming and diving championships Friday morning at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

May, who won the diving title last season after moving from Colorado, finds himself in a loaded field after the Grizzlies moved up to the 4A classification this year.

Day one featured one tough dive for May, but he still sits in third place in the standings after the preliminary and semifinal rounds with a score of 298.40. Jason Gleason of South Kitsap leads all divers with a score of 348.90 and Andrew Adam (Auburn Riverside) is second at 333.05.

“The scores are much, much tighter in 4A,” May said. “People brought it. I didn’t do as well as I wanted to (Friday), but I’ll shake that off and come back and do better (Saturday). That’s all I’m worried about right now.”

May is a former gymnast who began diving his freshman year of high school. He moved to Snohomish before his junior season when his father got a promotion. May trains with Snohomish diver Zachary Thomas, who is one of the favorites in the Class 4A diving competition.

“They’re really good friends,” said Rob Serviss, who coaches both the Glacier Peak and Snohomish swim teams. “They like to duke it out in practice. I think having both of them in the same pool has definitely elevated both of their games.”

Glacier Peak diving coach Marc Hughes and Serviss lauded the competition at the Class 4A championships, saying there are a number of athletes who could win the event.

“I’m proud of him,” Hughes said. “There’s a lot of pressure coming in, being the 3A champ, in this tight field and competing and not letting any nerves get to you. There are five or six guys that could win this thing.”

May said he is hoping to finish no lower than third. Although, the senior wouldn’t mind getting another state title before he graduates.

Notes

• Camas had a strong showing on day one as the Papermakers posted a top-three time for all three relays. Mark Kim, the defending state champion in the 200 and 500 freestyle, is the No. 1 seed in the championship final for both races on Saturday. Camas also had three swimmers make the championship final of the 100 freestyle with Tom Utas (seeded fourth), Finn McClone (seventh) and Christopher Xia (eighth) qualifying in the top eight.

“Our kids swam extremely well,” Camas coach Mike Bemis said. “We’re a little bit ahead of where I projected us to be coming into the meet. Issaquah, Skyline, Curtis, there’s still a lot of competition to swim through.”

Camas finished fifth last season and second in 2015. Bemis has a simple plan for how the Papermakers will try to replicate their success on Saturday.

Said Bemis: “We get them fed, put them to bed, let them rest and come back tomorrow morning.”

• The 100 breaststroke featured some of the fastest times of the day with two All-American times. Hazen freshman Ethan Dang had the top time with 55.00, just ahead of another automatic All-American time by Jonathan Cook of Jackson (55.35). Alejandro Flores, a freshman from Lake Stevens, also posted an All-American consideration time of 57.39.