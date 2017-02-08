Blanchet takes on West Seattle (16-6) in Friday’s Metro championship game at 5:45 p.m. at Chief Sealth High School.

When attacking a pressing team like the Garfield High girls basketball team, there is a certain amount of care needed.

Top-ranked Bishop Blanchet effectively closed the door on the Bulldogs by beating them at their own game.

Nursing a one-point lead late, senior Annie Maher scored a pair of fast break layins for some breathing room as the Braves turned back Garfield 63-55 on Wednesday in the 3A Metro League semifinals at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.

“I think their high ball pressure really gets us, the whole game they are up on us trying to get the ball,” said Maher, who finished with seven points. “So for us it’s really a game of controlling the ball and settling down and trying to get it to a half-court game.

“They definitely get to us sometimes, but beforehand we’re always ready to play them.”

Bishop Blanchet (21-0) registered its second win over the Bulldogs this season, but had to dig out of 41-38 deficit late in the third quarter.

The Braves got 29 points from senior Jadyn Bush, who tallied 11 in the third quarter to keep their hopes alive.

The Bulldogs, led by the 19 points of senior guard Juanita Agosto, dictated tempo for much of the game until the Braves countered and finished the game on an 8-0 run to pull away.

“We just talked about attacking,” Blanchet coach Brett Hecko said of regaining the lead. “We’re a pretty good shooting team, and sometimes we rely on that. Against a team that’s pressuring, you’re not going to get a lot of open threes. We didn’t get a lot of open threes.

“We wanted to make them play post defense. Jadyn really posted up hard and demanded the ball at times.”

Blanchet takes on West Seattle (16-6) in Friday’s Metro championship game at 5:45 p.m. at Chief Sealth High School.

The Braves don’t worry much about their No. 1 ranking, because the challenges of the top teams are enough to worry about in Metro. Blanchet beat West Seattle 64-60 on the Wildcats’ home floor back on Dec. 16.

“The top four seeds, actually the top six seeds, it’s not a surprise that we all beat up on each other,” Hecko said. “Even (Garfield coach) Lee (Adams) said it’s going to be nice to play some teams outside of Metro. We know them. They know us.

“I looked at their starting lineup tonight and they went small. We know they are going to pressure and now they’re going to pressure even more because they went small against us. And we went big, starting three kids 6 feet and above.”

The 6-foot-1 Maher had two late baskets at the encouragement of Hecko.

“Annie was the No. 1 cross-country kid for the team that made the state (meet),” he said. “We wanted her to rebound, but I told Annie, ‘Once we get the ball, gooooo!’

“Against that pressure, sometimes your guards look sideways and move laterally. Both of those instances (with Maher) they looked up and Annie was there. She was fresh after sitting out some of the third and fourth quarters.”

Hecko knows West Seattle will be a tough matchup.

“I think West Seattle is the most talented team in Metro when you line up players one through seven,” he said. “They all can dribble. They all can shoot. They all pass. They all defend. All they lack is a little bit of size.”