Auburn Riverside and Todd Beamer could meet again for a tiebreaker game to determine the North Puget Sound League’s No. 1 seed to the West Central District 3 tournament.

Corey Alexander is thankful the Auburn Riverside girls basketball team defeated his squad earlier in the year.

When the Ravens topped Alexander’s Todd Beamer team by one in mid-December, it forced the Titans to dig deep and see what they could do to improve and make sure that didn’t happen again.

Tuesday evening in a rematch with Auburn Riverside, Alexander and his team did just that.

A quick start got Todd Beamer the early lead and the Titans continued to pile on as they defeated Auburn Riverside 58-41 at Todd Beamer High School to tie the two teams atop the 4A North Puget Sound League’s Olympic division.

“It really helped losing early, to let these girls wake up a little bit,” Alexander said. “Just to beat a team like that is huge for us, mentally. Our girls stepped up, played hard. We went to the lab and regrouped.

“We got a little revenge, but we’ve got to play them again.”

The Ravens could have clinched the league title with a victory. Instead, if both teams win their final game, Auburn Riverside and Todd Beamer would meet again early next week for a tiebreaker game to determine the league’s No. 1 seed to the West Central District 3 tournament.

Titans forwards Darion Brown and Makenzie Bond helped control the game for Todd Beamer (17-2 overall, 12-1 league).

Brown netted nine of her 13 points in the first half to lead her team to a 25-17 halftime advantage. Bond took over with 16 points in the second half as Todd Beamer began to pull away in the final period.

Bond finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Brown added nine boards for the Titans.

“They just switch off like that,” Alexander said. “As long as they can keep playing together like that it’s going to be hard to beat us. … It’s like pick your poison.”

Todd Beamer is currently 14th in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association RPI rankings for 4A girls in the state. Auburn Riverside, which edged Todd Beamer in the first matchup 41-40, is just behind the Titans at No. 15. The RPI ranking doesn’t clinch a postseason berth but will be used to seed teams for the regional and state tournaments.

Bond said the earlier matchup was well-discussed before Tuesday night’s contest.

“After the last game, we really had the motivation to win as a team and beat them,” Bond said. “That was devastating — it was just by one (point). We had a lot of energy going into this game, and we really wanted to get the win.”

Senior McKenzi Williams led Auburn Riverside (14-5, 12-1) with 18 points and four steals.

Auburn Riverside coach Christian Miller said he hopes his Ravens squad can respond to the loss like Todd Beamer did after falling to Auburn Riverside.

“If you lose, it gives you the opportunity to look at yourself and correct those mistakes,” Miller said. “I told the girls, ‘You lose to a team like that late in the year like this and sometimes your season’s over.’ That’s something we’ve got to take to practice and get better with.

“The season’s not over yet. If you don’t win, you get stronger, hopefully.”