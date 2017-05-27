The Tides dump Southridge in the state title game 5-1 after Patrick Fredrickson throws a gem.

Gig Harbor senior Patrick Fredrickson was given a standing ovation when the pitcher was pulled in the seventh inning of his Class 3A state baseball championship game.

He handed the ball to longtime Tides coach Pete Jansen, who smiled. When the season started, Jansen sized up his pitching staff and knew Gig Harbor (24-4) could work its way to the title game. Fredrickson brought in the coveted title, helping to defeat Southridge (23-5) Saturday at Safeco Field 5-1.

The trophy is Gig Harbor’s second, the last coming in 1997.

“It’s been a while,” said Jansen, who’s been Gig Harbor’s skipper the past 28 years. “This feels awesome. This group of kids are so great, most of them have played together since they were 7. They never give up, and there’s always different guys stepping up every game and they just have fun.”

Fredrickson pitched 61/3 innings, giving up five hits, walking three and striking out two batters.

Cole Smith’s RBI single in the second inning gave Gig Harbor a 2-1 lead. Gig Harbor senior Cameron MacIntosh was 3 for 3 with a key two-run single.

Note

• Mercer Island bounced back from an error-filled state semifinal game to defeat Edmonds-Woodway 2-1 in the third-place game.