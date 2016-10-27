The Bulldog won on a decision by judges. Holy Name’s Jordan Oakes, the defending state champ, cruises to the girls title.

Cross-country finishes don’t get any closer than the one that happened in Thursday’s Class 3A boys Tri-District championship at Lower Woodland Park.

Garfield senior William Laird and North Central senior Jacob Christner finished with a time of 15 minutes, 59.4 seconds, but Laird earned the win on a judges’ decision in a photo finish. The top-five finishers were separated by just one second.

“I made a move going down the hill in the third mile, and I was out in front,” Laird said. “They passed me with about a half-mile to go. I just tried to stay in that pack with them. … Once we hit the track I made another move to try and go. I didn’t hear him on the turn, and then all of the sudden he’s right on the finish line. He definitely closed harder than me, but I didn’t know how close it was. I knew it was going to be close, but no one knew (who won) for sure.”

For the first time, the Metro and KingCo schools that make up the SeaKing District were joined by the District 5 schools from Yakima and the District 8 schools from Spokane to form a Tri-District championship. The top seven teams and the top 49 individuals advanced to the state meet in Pasco on Nov. 5.

With so many talented teams and runners, Laird saw the race as a good opportunity to prepare for state.

“Basically you have a state preview here with the quality of the competition with guys the east side and also KingCo and Metro,” Laird said. “Sure, there are a few guys missing from other districts, but the competition is good. It gave me a good feel for where I stood.”

In addition to Laird’s victory, the Bulldogs also qualified for state as a team by finishing fifth.

“It was exciting,” Garfield coach Nicole McRae Petty said. “Hearing fifth place, yeah it’s fifth, but it’s a win for us.”

The girls race was significantly less competitive. Holy Names’ Jordan Oakes, the defending Class 3A state champ, ran away from the competition, winning by more than 32 seconds with a time of 17:37.20.

The only thing that remained in doubt until the final seconds of the race was if Oakes, who will run at Stanford next year, would break the course record of 17:33, which was set in 1991. She came up just short, but was still pleased with her run and her team, which won the team championship with 62 points, far ahead of Ballard (140) which finished second.

“It’s a couple of seconds off the course record, so I think it would have been nice to go out that way in my last race ever at Woodland, but I feel pretty good about how it turned out,” Oakes said. “I’m so proud of our team coming away with the title. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”