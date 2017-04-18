Nowell, a four-star recruit, is the final of the heralded 2017 men's basketball class to announce his plans in the wake of the firing of longtime coach Lorenzo Romar.

Garfield star Jaylen Nowell announced Tuesday via his Twitter account he’s still committed to Washington men’s basketball despite the firing of coach Lorenzo Romar in March. Nowell, a four-star recruit, is the last of UW’s heralded 2017 class to make a statement regarding his plans in the aftermath.

Mike Hopkins was named Washington’s replacement days after the Romar announcement. It wasn’t until Saturday that Romar’s future was known when he was named the associate head coach on Sean Miller’s staff at Arizona. There was brief concern from UW fans that Nowell would follow the stream of departures of UW’s other recruits and players.

The first was point guard Blake Harris of North Carolina, then came news of McDonald’s All-American Michael Porter Jr. and Daejon Davis. The latter starred at Garfield with Nowell, helping the Bulldogs win the 2015 Class 3A state championship.

Nowell, a Star Times pick, kept quiet about his decision until posting his video Tuesday.

“I’ve decided to put my faith back into my city and remain a Husky,” said Nowell, a 6-foot-5 guard.

To all UW fans.. pic.twitter.com/gHQjIb6sQT — Jaylen Nowell (@Goddsballer) April 18, 2017

At Washington, Nowell will be joined by two other local players in Nate Pryor and Michael Carter III.

Pryor, a 6-1 point guard for West Seattle, decommitted from Seattle University after the Redhawks fired coach Cameron Dollar. SU hired Jim Hayford as its new coach. But once Hopkins named Dollar to his assistant coaching staff, Pryor announced he’d play for the Huskies.

Carter, a 6-4 guard at O’Dea, rescinded a verbal commitment to San Francisco in order to sign with UW. He is expected to make his decision official this week.