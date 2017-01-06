In a late-starting game, the No. 2 Bulldogs withstood a challenge from the No. 7 Wildcats.
It was late. It was tense.
But in the end the No. 2 Garfield Bulldogs beat the No. 7 West Seattle Wildcats 55-50 in a Metro League boys basketball game.
The game didn’t start until 9:30 p.m. on Friday and saw a fight nearly break out just before halftime.
The Bulldogs improved to 11-2 overall and 8-0 in the Metro. West Seattle is 8-4, 4-3. Its other three losses are to Nathan Hale, Rainier Beach and Kentwood — all teams ranked in the top four of their classifications.
Most Read Stories
- 'It is over': VP Joe Biden shuts down Seattle congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's last-ditch effort to halt Trump WATCH
- KOMO cuts positions in newsroom
- Do you live in Seattle's most liberal or conservative neighborhood? Check our map. | FYI Guy
- DEA’s marijuana-eradication program still targets Washington, where (some) pot is legal
- UW seismologists ready to record rumble of Seahawks fans at playoff game vs. Lions
J’Raan Brooks led Garfield with 14 points. Nate Pryor scored 23 for West Seattle.
To read more about this game, go to seattletimes.com/sports/highschool.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.