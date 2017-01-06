In a late-starting game, the No. 2 Bulldogs withstood a challenge from the No. 7 Wildcats.

It was late. It was tense.

But in the end the No. 2 Garfield Bulldogs beat the No. 7 West Seattle Wildcats 55-50 in a Metro League boys basketball game.

The game didn’t start until 9:30 p.m. on Friday and saw a fight nearly break out just before halftime.

The Bulldogs improved to 11-2 overall and 8-0 in the Metro. West Seattle is 8-4, 4-3. Its other three losses are to Nathan Hale, Rainier Beach and Kentwood — all teams ranked in the top four of their classifications.

J’Raan Brooks led Garfield with 14 points. Nate Pryor scored 23 for West Seattle.

