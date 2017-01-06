In a late-starting game, the No. 2 Bulldogs withstood a challenge from the No. 7 Wildcats.

Seattle Times staff

It was late. It was tense.

But in the end the No. 2 Garfield Bulldogs beat the No. 7 West Seattle Wildcats 55-50 in a Metro League boys basketball game.

The game didn’t start until 9:30 p.m. on Friday and saw a fight nearly break out just before halftime.

The Bulldogs improved to 11-2 overall and 8-0 in the Metro. West Seattle is 8-4, 4-3. Its other three losses are to Nathan Hale, Rainier Beach and Kentwood — all teams ranked in the top four of their classifications.

J’Raan Brooks led Garfield with 14 points. Nate Pryor scored 23 for West Seattle.

To read more about this game, go to seattletimes.com/sports/highschool.

