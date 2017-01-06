In a late-starting game, the No. 2 Bulldogs withstood a challenge from the No. 7 Wildcats.

It was late. It was tense.

But in the end No. 2 Garfield beat No. 7 West Seattle 55-50 in a Metro League boys basketball game.

“There was a lot of build-up coming into this game (because) West Seattle is a program on the rise,” Garfield coach Ed Haskins said. “I’m really proud of the way our team grinded it out. It’s a very low-scoring game for us. They like it like that and we got them at their own style.”

The matchup was the headliner of four games at West Seattle’s gym and didn’t start until 9:30 p.m. Garfield wasn’t itself due to injuries to its pair of Washington commits.

Guard Jaylen Nowell remains out with a knee injury while point guard Daejon Davis played in his first game after missing the past six with a wrist injury. It moved secondary players Curtis Walker and Eddie Turner into the spotlight to make the key plays to secure the win in the fourth quarter.

“Ed stepped up really big to support me with my first game back,” Davis said. “It was a full team effort with guys producing like they never have before.”

West Seattle used pressure defense to further bother Garfield, emotions causing a near fight with 34.5 seconds left in the opening half. Wildcats point guard Nate Pryor, a Seattle University commit, had the ball at halfcourt to call for a timeout as Bulldogs post J’Raan Brooks was defending him.

The players exchanged words and both benches cleared as coaches deescalated the scrum. Both teams and Brooks were charged with technical fouls. Pryor made both ensuing free throws for a 25-23 deficit at halftime.

“It was a miscommunication,” said Pryor, who finished with a game-high 23 points. “He hit my hand hard when I called timeout. I was like, ‘Hey, cut it.’ He pushed me and I pushed him back and it started to get rowdy.”

After the timely break, Pryor tied the score at 25 points each with a bank shot with 7:05 left in the third quarter. Garfield used a 12-4 run capped by a three-pointer from Walker, a senior, to pull ahead 37-29 with 1:47 left in the quarter.

Turner’s three-pointer with 7:42 remaining in the fourth quarter gave Garfield a 42-32 lead. But West Seattle wasn’t done.

Pryor had a no-look pass to sophomore forward Abdullahi Mohamed for a layin that cut the deficit to 49-44 with 2:39 left in the game. Walker responded with a mid-range shot to make the lead 51-45.

The Wildcats scored a desperation three-pointer with 18.3 seconds left but couldn’t score again.

Brooks led Garfield with 14 points while Walker added 12. The Bulldogs improved to 11-2 overall and 8-0 in the Metro.

West Seattle is 8-4, 4-3. Its other three losses are to Nathan Hale, Rainier Beach and Kentwood — all teams ranked in the top four of their classifications.

“If you want to beat one of the best, you’ve got to play a little bit better than we did,” West Seattle coach Keffrey Fazio said.