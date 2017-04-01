The All-State guard asked out of his letter of intent in the wake of Lorenzo Romar's firing.

Garfield guard Daejon Davis announced on Twitter Saturday that he will play for Stanford.

Davis asked for his release from Washington in the wake of the school firing Lorenzo Romar last month.

ESPN rates Davis, a 6-foot-4 guard who led the Bulldogs to the Class 3A state title game, as the No. 44 prospect in the Class of 2017.

Davis, who overcame a hand injury early in the season, averaged 18.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He was named to The Associated Press All-State team and The Seattle Times’ Star Times team.

Davis actually decommited from Washington twice. He originally committed in August of 2015. He decommitted to see what other options he had before signing his letter of intent in November.