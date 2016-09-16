The Bulldogs opened the Metro League season against West Seattle at Southwest Athletic Complex.

The Garfield football team took a knee during the national anthem Friday night prior to their Metro League game against West Seattle at the Southwest Athletic Complex.

Word had leaked out early Friday on a blog the team would protest.

