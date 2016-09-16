Garfield football team takes knee during national anthem prior to game Friday night
The Bulldogs opened the Metro League season against West Seattle at Southwest Athletic Complex.
The Garfield football team took a knee during the national anthem Friday night prior to their Metro League game against West Seattle at the Southwest Athletic Complex.
Word had leaked out early Friday on a blog the team would protest.
We’ll have more on this story soon.
