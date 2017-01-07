Community has raised more than $8,000 to help White, who's self-employed, and his family manage medical and living expenses.

A GoFundMe account was started for Garfield assistant coach Leo White, who suffered a heart attack during the boys basketball trip to Oregon for a tournament in December. He underwent open heart surgery Jan. 1 in Portland.

“Leo is the spirit and the heart and soul of our program; not just our program but the Garfield community,” Bulldogs boys basketball coach Ed Haskins said after his team’s win at West Seattle on Friday. “He’s doing better and thank God he made it through.”

As of Saturday afternoon, $8,345 was raised toward the $15,000 goal to help cover medical expenses. Haskins told reporters that White’s family expects him to be transferred to Seattle by Sunday.