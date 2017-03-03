The Bulldogs, who beat West Seattle 44-43, will play Nathan Hale for the state title.

TACOMA – Jaylen Nowell knew he couldn’t miss a second time.

With seconds remaining in Garfield’s Class 3A state semifinal, the Garfield senior saw his first shot attempt bounce off the rim and charged for the rebound. Nowell wrestled the ball away and instinctively threw up another shot as the clock expired and watched as his buzzer beater gave Garfield a 44-43 victory over West Seattle late Friday night.

“The ball came back to me. I got two chances,” Nowell said. “I can’t miss two times in a row. I had to do it.”

Nowell, who will play at the University of Washington next year, led Garfield with 14 points. But none were bigger than those final two.

“For me, he’s the greatest player from Garfield of all time,” Bulldogs coach Ed Haskins said. “He definitely has the scoring record. He’s done what it’s taken to be there and now he’s finishing his career where he should be: in the state championship game.”

Daejon Davis scored 11 points – including back-to-back dunks in the fourth quarter – and grabbed seven rebounds and J’Raan Brooks added 13 points for Garfield (23-5).

Both teams struggled to score in the first half, with Garfield holding a 19-18 lead at halftime. Scoring picked up in the final quarter as the Bulldogs used a 9-0 run to take a 40-39 lead.

Nate Pryor, who led the Wildcats with 19 points, got a runner with 10 seconds remaining to put West Seattle (21-7) back ahead by one.

But 10 seconds later, Garfield and Nowell were celebrating a rematch with No. 1 Nathan Hale in the Class 3A state championship.

“We’re going to celebrate this until 12 o’clock and then it’s a new day,” Nowell said. “And we’re going to be ready for Hale tomorrow.”

Garfield won the previous matchup with West Seattle 55-50 on Jan. 6. Friday’s game was another low-scoring affair, thanks in part to the Wildcats’ defense, which is allowing just 48 points per game this season.

The Bulldogs’ offense averages 75 points per contest.

“They like to slow it down on us,” Nowell said. “It’s always a battle. We came out ready to play no matter what. We just played through it.”

Pryor and the Wildcats face Lincoln in the third-place game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“They have the best point guard in the state, bar none,” Haskins said of Pryor. “No question about that.”

It was the second dramatic finish for Garfield in as many days, with the Bulldogs hanging on for a 59-58 win over Rainier Beach in a quarterfinal on Thursday.

“It was definitely the most dramatic finish that I’ve seen,” Haskins said. “… Back-to-back games by one point, they can go either way. We just got the luck of the bounce on both nights. We’ll take it.”

Garfield has a big-school best 13 state titles. The Bulldogs hope to add another one against a Nathan Hale team that has beaten them three times this season.

“It means everything for the legacy and tradition of Garfield,” Haskins said. “… It’s about Garfield. It’s about the kids in the locker room that have worked their butts off since Nov. 14.”